7 Store-Bought Frozen Sliders, Ranked Worst To Best

Miniature foods taste better. Don't argue with me on this. There's just something about small-scale bites that makes eating more fun and appealing, especially when it comes to sandwiches. And no, I'm not talking about dainty finger sandwiches (a bit too uppity and highbrow for my liking). I'm talking about their heartier, rowdier cousin: sliders.

Why settle for one large burger when you can have three little ones? White Castle's founders were way ahead of the curve when they introduced sliders back in the early 1900s. This scaled-down format leaves room for mixing and matching, so you can sample a wider variety without committing to a full-fledged meal. It makes you want to build your slider flight to get in on multiple flavors at once, and that's exactly what I did — not at a restaurant but from the comfort of home.

Brands like TGI Friday's, Tyson, and, of course, White Castle sell frozen slider recipes in stores. I rounded up seven different renditions, including burger, cheesesteak, and chicken sliders, to rank in a little taste test (emphasis on "little"). Considering most boxes only offered one cooking method (aka microwave zapping), that's what I went with across the board. Then I ranked primarily based on a balanced bun-to-filling ratio, tender and quality meat, and a bun that could survive a turn in the microwave without transforming into a chewy hockey puck. As it turns out, many of these criteria were harder to pull off than you may think.