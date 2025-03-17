TGI Fridays' Frozen Appetizers, Ranked

If you, like me, frequently scour the frozen section in search of your next favorite appetizer, you're in good company. The often bite-sized cuisine is typically meant to be shared and can provide a good common experience among a group of diners at the beginning of a meal. It's also a great choice if you're looking to supply a gathering with some easy-to-prep (and delicious) snack options. Brands are numerous when it comes to frozen appetizers, but today, we wanted to zero in on one in particular: TGI Fridays.

Even if you've never been to the chain restaurant, chances are you've at least heard of it. Like other culinary establishments, TGI Fridays has made its way into the frozen section of many major grocery stores, with a selection of appetizer and meal options meant to replicate some of the restaurant's popular dishes. I'm no newbie to frozen appetizers — I've sampled many brands over the years with varying degrees of enjoyment — and I can safely say that TGI Fridays makes some good options. Today, I'm ranking all the brand's frozen appetizers (all those available near me, anyway) primarily based on how they stack up to a fresh version of the dish. I definitely wasn't impressed by all of them, but there are a select few I'll definitely be buying again.