The 48-Year-Old Bakery Cafe Chain Many Customers Have Forgotten About

While you may be partial to your local bakery, bakery chains shouldn't be discounted. Most of them offer consistently good, budget-friendly bread, pastries, breakfast and lunch menus, not to mention decent coffee. Many of these chains have long tenures that speak to their popularity. However, the 48-year old bakery cafe chain many customers may have forgotten about is Au Bon Pain.

Au Bon Pain got its start in 1976 in Boston's famous Faneuil Hall, a retail market that's also home to Quincy Market, one of the best food halls in the U.S. The French baking equipment manufacturer Pavailler was showcasing its high-end French ovens by having French bakers make pastries in them, selling them to the masses to promote the sale of ovens. Lured by the intoxicating smell of freshly baked bread and pastries, venture capitalist Louis Kane ended up buying and reimagining the company not as a baking equipment seller but as a bakery and cafe. Au Bon Pain locations began popping up in different states, growing in popularity during the 90s and early 2000s.

In 2017, Panera Bread acquired Au Bon Pain and redirected the chain's locations from shopping centers and food halls to airports, train stations, and hospital cafes. This strategic shift has effectively removed it from former customers' radars. Ironically, it was Au Bon Pain that first acquired Panera, then Saint Louis Bread Company, in 1991 after going public.