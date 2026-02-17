The 8 Best Bakery Chains In The US

There is something inherently comforting about a bakery. Walking past one early in the morning, breathing in that warm, sweet scent, can bring back memories of childhood or at least provide some solace on a cold day. But that scent also sets up expectations, and there's nothing worse than following your nose into a bakery just to find that the donuts are stale, the cookies are old, and the bread tastes mass-produced.

To avoid such a fate, we've put together a list of the best bakery chains in the U.S., basing our choices on personal experience and professional and social media reviews. Sure, you may be able to find a better mom and pop establishment where the main ingredient in the croissants is love (and lots of butter), but that's not what this list is about. Instead, this list is to highlight widely available, national chains with 20 or more locations that offer more than one type of baked good. That way, you'll be able to make an easy and solid decision about where to stop on a busy morning or for a a quick lunch, and avoid walking into a sub-par bakery and suffering the accompanying disappointment.