13 Le Pain Quotidien Pastries Ranked Worst To Best

If you're familiar with Le Pain Quotidien, you know it offers the vibe of a French country house in a major metropolitan area. The pastry cases at these rustic-themed outposts is replete with croissants, danishes, muffins, and more, but it's not always easy to judge a pastry by appearance alone. I ate my way through layers of butter, sugar, and varying levels of lamination to bring you the truth about the pastries at Le Pain Quotidien and determine which treats are worth ordering.

I included the bakery's greatest hits and judged each one based on its flavor balance, texture, and how well it channeled the spirit of true French pastry. Some pastries were flaky, buttery masterpieces that transported me straight to a Parisian boulangerie, while others were overly sweet, dense, and decidedly un-French.

If you're curious which Le Pain Quotidien pastries are worth your time and which ones are a hard pass, you're in the right place. Let's break it down, buttery layer by buttery layer.