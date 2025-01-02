13 Le Pain Quotidien Pastries Ranked Worst To Best
If you're familiar with Le Pain Quotidien, you know it offers the vibe of a French country house in a major metropolitan area. The pastry cases at these rustic-themed outposts is replete with croissants, danishes, muffins, and more, but it's not always easy to judge a pastry by appearance alone. I ate my way through layers of butter, sugar, and varying levels of lamination to bring you the truth about the pastries at Le Pain Quotidien and determine which treats are worth ordering.
I included the bakery's greatest hits and judged each one based on its flavor balance, texture, and how well it channeled the spirit of true French pastry. Some pastries were flaky, buttery masterpieces that transported me straight to a Parisian boulangerie, while others were overly sweet, dense, and decidedly un-French.
If you're curious which Le Pain Quotidien pastries are worth your time and which ones are a hard pass, you're in the right place. Let's break it down, buttery layer by buttery layer.
13. Butter brioche
I expected this butter brioche to be a pillowy masterpiece. Behind the glass, it looked puffy and cute. The shiny, brown top was a little darker than I expected, but it tapered to a healthy golden tan at the edges that kept my hopes high. It looked like a Mario mushroom in the cutest way. But I knew it was doomed as soon as I ripped a bite off because it didn't stretch and tear like a proper brioche. Instead it was dry, crumbly, and borderline sad.
Brioche is made with copious amounts of butter and eggs; it should be soft and fluffy and taste rich and slightly sweet. The sugar in this brioche was overpowered by a slightly bitter, burnt taste from the bun's exterior, which seemed to be overbaked by a wide margin.
I wanted to feel like I was eating a buttery, eggy cloud, and what I got tasted like a day old bread roll dressed up like a brioche. If you're craving brioche, save yourself the disappointment and look elsewhere.
12. Hazelnut flûte
A flûte is a type of French bread that resembles a slender mini baguette, and visually, this one has that artisanal, rustic vibe, like something you'd see in a quaint European café. But, this hazelnut flûte from Le Pain Quotidien is proof that not everything with a cute accent mark is fancy. Sure, it looks nice enough, but it doesn't taste like the fresh, crusty bread I'd expect from a place with "bread" in the name ("Le Pain Quotidien" means "the daily bread"). A good flûte should have a crusty exterior and a chewy middle, but this one was dry the whole way through. All bread needs to be fresh, and this one tastes like it's been sitting around long enough to start paying rent.
My other big gripe was that there was no hazelnut taste whatsoever. Instead, the only source of flavor were raisins dotted around the bread's exterior that had been heated so long that they tasted burnt and almost acrid. Granted, I ate this bread without any accompaniment; I'm sure it would be better with butter and jam.
11. Quinoa spelt scone
The quinoa spelt scone at Le Pain Quotidien is a textbook example of a baked good that is edible but joyless. A good scone isn't hard to make, and it's one of life's simplest pleasures: buttery, flaky, with a bit of sweetness or a flavorful twist. This one was bland, dense, and uninspired.
The primary flavor was wheat flour — not in a hearty, rustic way, but in a "Did someone forget to add other ingredients?" kind of way. Quinoa and spelt sound fancy, but in this case, they brought nothing to the table except a gritty texture. There were a few raisins scattered around — like party guests standing awkwardly in a corner — but there weren't enough of them to give the scone the personality it so desperately craved.
My hot take is that there's no reason to spend five bucks on a scone, especially one like this. It's a simple recipe to make at home, so if you're going to get one at a café, it better be incredible. Also, adding quinoa and spelt seems like a gimmick to make you think this scone is healthier than it actually is.
10. Croissant
If there was one thing a French-inspired bakery should excel at, it should be a croissant. It's the crown jewel of viennoiserie and the embodiment of a French breakfast. When I was standing in line, blissfully ignorant of the buttery betrayal that was about to befall me, I thought the plain croissant looked decent. It had a golden crust and looked decently flaky.
But the moment I tore it open, I discovered the ugly truth: The lamination had completely failed. The delicate layers that make a croissant magical had bunched together into a dense, doughy interior instead of the airy, layered wonder it should have been. When a croissant isn't properly laminated, the butter leaks out, so not only does the texture suffer, but the flavor also fails to live up to its buttery potential.
If a French bakery can't get a plain croissant right, what hope is there for pastries in America? Honestly, I'd rather take my chances with a grocery store croissant. At least there, my expectations would be low enough not to feel personally offended.
9. Blueberry muffin
The blueberry muffin at Le Pain Quotidien was fine, but far from memorable. If you need a sugar rush to get you started in the morning, though, then maybe this muffin is for you. This muffin has enough sugar to keep an entire kindergarten class bouncing off the walls until next Tuesday. The sugar crust on top, while visually appealing, doesn't add anything except even more sweetness, which the muffin absolutely doesn't need.
And for something that's supposed to highlight blueberries, it doesn't. I want a juicy blueberry muffin positively drowning in blueberries. There are only a few berries bunched up at the top to make you think it's stuffed with them, but inside, there isn't enough fruit to really bring out that vibrant flavor.
While the texture was decent, with a moist crumb and a light bake, this muffin ultimately failed to stand out. If you're craving a great blueberry muffin, this one probably won't scratch the itch. And come to think of it, muffins aren't even French, so maybe Le Pain should just leave this one off the menu entirely.
8. Chia seed muffin
The chia seed muffin from Le Pain Quotidien looks like it wandered out of a health food café. It packs a brown, earnest appearance and a sprinkle of chia seeds on top. This muffin might look healthy, but it's really a sugar bomb in disguise.
First off, the chia seeds seem more like decoration than substance. They're scattered on top for visual effect and they give the muffin a little crunch, but they don't contribute much in terms of flavor. Inside the muffin, the seeds are nowhere to be found, which makes me question the point of calling this a "chia seed muffin" at all. The flavor, while not unpleasant, features a generic brown color and earthy sweetness.
And while I get that muffins are supposed to be a treat, this one had a faux-healthy vibe, and I don't like feeling tricked. It's like it's trying to have it both ways, but it doesn't quite succeed at either. Just don't expect this to taste (or feel) like the health-conscious choice it's pretending to be.
7. Almond croissant
The almond croissant at Le Pain Quotidien is so close to greatness I can taste it. On the one hand, the pastry is sweet without going overboard. The almond topping, made with a generous sprinkling of real sliced almonds, adds a nice crunch and a touch of authenticity. But for a pastry that should showcase that unique floral almond flavor, I kept wishing Le Pain had turned that element up a notch.
A great croissant should be flaky, tender, and full of those irresistible buttery layers, but this one leaned towards being dry and crumbly. The lamination wasn't quite right, which made the croissant feel a bit heavy. But, it wasn't egregious, as almond croissants are generally heartier than their plain counterparts. But the ends were overcooked, like it spent just a little too long in the oven, and were thus dry. It's a decent almond croissant, and with a few tweaks, it could be a standout.
6. Pain au chocolat
The pain au chocolat at Le Pain Quotidien has a lot going for it, but it falls just shy of greatness. Let's start with the positives: The flavor is fantastic. The dough has a rich, buttery taste that feels indulgent without being overwhelming, and the chocolate is spot on — dark, slightly bitter, and earthy, with just the right touch of sweetness. The balance between pastry and chocolate is perfect, and each bite has a satisfying hit of both elements.
However, when it comes to viennoiserie, flavor is only half the battle. We need layers. We need lamination. A traditional pain au chocolat should be light and flaky, with a shattering crust that gives way to tender, airy layers. Unfortunately, this one doesn't quite achieve that texture. It's not dense, exactly, but it lacks that signature flakiness that makes croissants and their chocolate-filled cousins so special.
That said, it's still a decent pastry, and if you've got the itch for a pain au chocolat flavor, you'll likely enjoy it. But for those seeking the full buttery, laminated experience, it might leave you wishing for just a bit more finesse.
5. French cream donut
The cream in this French cream donut is quite literally the crème de la crème. It's rich, velvety, and sweet — but not cloying. The texture of the cream is beautifully stiff; it holds its shape and offers a luxurious mouthfeel that enrobes the tongue with every bite.
The donut that encases this heavenly cream, however, doesn't quite match the same high standard. While the flavor is pleasant and pairs well with the cream, it seems like it's been sitting out just a little too long. And with donuts, freshness isn't optional — it's essential. A donut needs that soft, airy texture that makes it melt in your mouth, and this one felt like it was just past its prime.
That said, if this were a beauty contest, I'd give this donut a sash and a tiara. It's refined, elegant, beautiful, and worthy of display in a Parisian pâtisserie window. It's the kind of dessert that makes you pause to admire it before taking a bite.
4. Pain aux raisins
Pain aux raisins might not have quite the star power of its more famous cousins, croissant and pain au chocolate, but a seasoned pastry lover knows this twisty treat is every bit as good. From the moment I saw it, I was hypnotized by the buttery yellow flaky spiral dotted with sweet, dark raisins.
The buttery richness of the dough is perfectly balanced, with just the right amount of sweetness to complement the raisins without overpowering the delicate, buttery layers. There are enough raisins to bring bursts of fruity flavor to each bite. It's a careful balance that many pastries don't get right.
The texture is quite good as well, with decent lamination that gives the pastry the lightness and flakiness you'd expect from a well-made pain aux raisins. While the layers could be slightly flakier to truly reach perfection, the overall structure is still impressive and satisfying to eat. This pain aux raisins feels indulgent yet refined, and it's one I'd happily order again. Beautiful, buttery, and balanced — what more could you want?
3. Apple turnover
Le Pain Quotidien is known for its French-inspired baked goods, so it's ironic that the apple turnover (a treat thought to be a classic American dessert) was such a smashing success. This pastry is everything you want it to be; the layers and lamination are spot-on and deliver a light, flaky texture that's delightfully satisfying. Each bite melts in your mouth, and you can taste the buttery richness throughout.
The apple filling leans just a tad sweet for my own taste, but it's far from overpowering. The flavors in the filling complement the pastry beautifully, while the slight hint of cinnamon adds depth and warmth. Together, the buttery pastry and gently spiced apple filling create a pastry that's both comforting and sophisticated.
What makes this turnover stand out is how well-executed the pastry itself is. It's rare to find a bakery that does justice to both the filling and the pastry in an apple turnover, but Le Pain Quotidien nails it here. Whether you're a fan of classic viennoiserie or just love a good apple treat, this turnover is worth every bite.
2. Chocolate almond croissant
I love to get proven wrong, and that's exactly what this chocolate almond croissant did. Somehow, it manages to be dense and flaky all at once — a combination that shouldn't work but absolutely does. The pastry's texture is crumbly on the outside, with just a hint of burnt sugar flavor that adds complexity to every bite.
The sweetness here is undeniable, and while I don't usually go for pastries this sugary, I couldn't help but enjoy it. It's rich and unapologetically decadent, but it's a proper, well-executed indulgence. The chocolate is a standout component that adds depth and balances the sweetness with its bold, slightly bitter notes.
If I had one tiny critique, it's that the almond flavor could come through a little stronger. It's there, but it plays more of a supporting role than a lead. Still, it doesn't take away from how delicious the overall experience of eating it is. It's the kind of pastry that feels perfect for a special occasion — or maybe it is the special occasion?
1. Cheese danish
If you're surprised that a cheese Danish topped the list, well then welcome to the club. I wasn't expecting to be so taken by this pastry, but then again, you can't choose when you fall in love! As somebody who is often overwhelmed by the amount of sugar in many American desserts, I was struck by the perfect balance of sweet and savory in this pastry.
The cheese filling is the star here; it's creamy and smooth, with just the right amount of tang to keep it interesting. It has a classic cream cheese flavor that's not too heavy or overpowering. The flavor complements the pastry rather than competing with it. And the pastry itself has flaky, buttery, and perfectly baked layers that form a delicate golden base for the baked cheese to rest on. Every bite is a satisfying combination of textures, from the crisp and tender pastry to the silky cheese. Unlike the oversized danishes you'll often find, this one is small and dainty, making it feel like an elegant indulgence rather than a sugar overload.
Methodology
Flavor was the most important factor I used to rank these pastries. I looked for a balance of buttery depth and a sweet finish. Some items excelled in flavor, while others fell short, leaning too sweet and missing the nuanced flavors expected of elevated pastry.
I also considered the texture of each pastry, as it's absolutely crucial when it comes to a delicate pastry. Flaky, airy layers, for instance, are the hallmark of great French viennoiserie, and some pastries failed this test by being too crumbly and dense.
Lastly, I considered how well these pastries stayed true to the techniques. Some items showcased a mastery of the craft while some felt more like passable imitations than true Parisian delights. While not every item lived up to these standards, a few truly delivered, proving that when Le Pain Quotidien gets it right, its pastries can hold their own against the classics. So next time you stroll into a Le Pain Quotidien, you can do so with the confident air of a true connoisseur.