For The Best Cheese Danish, Use Chilled Pastry Dough

Crispy and creamy in every bite, a fresh cheese Danish from the bakery counter is a dreamy treat. However, a homemade version arguably takes it up a notch, as you can customize the filling to suit your preferences — be it different flavors, extra cream cheese, or a more generous drizzle of icing. Take our word for it, and chill your pastry dough before working with it. The end result will be a golden, buttery, flaky pastry that is utterly delicious.

The type of pastry used for a cheese Danish is puff pastry, a laminated dough featuring multiple layers of butter rolled into its strata. When this butter encounters the heat of a hot oven, the water within it turns to steam, forcing the pastry to rise. This steam creates pockets of air within the super-thin dough layers, causing them to separate as they cook and yielding that characteristic flaky texture. To achieve the loftiest, crispiest cheese Danish — whether sweet or savory — it's crucial that the butter within the layers remains as cold as possible before entering the oven. If the butter is already warm, it will simply seep out, preventing those wonderful layers from rising. The takeaway? Always chill your pastry dough rather than leaving it out on the counter.