9 Things Every Cookie Lover Should Know About Levain

If you are a cookie fanatic, there's a strong chance you've heard about Levain. This bakery, which originally got its start in New York City, has created some of the most recognizable bakery-style cookies on the market. You know what we're talking about — the ones that are crispy yet soft, take up your whole hand and have the perfect molten center. The popularity of this cookie has catapulted Levain to a household name and even prompted its expansion to cities across the U.S., including the latest addition: Venice Beach, California.

We had a chance to sit down with the founders of Levain Bakery, Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, and ask them some of the burning questions that people have about the bakery chain, as well as what everyone should know the next time they visit their nearest location. This is what they shared.