9 Things Every Cookie Lover Should Know About Levain
If you are a cookie fanatic, there's a strong chance you've heard about Levain. This bakery, which originally got its start in New York City, has created some of the most recognizable bakery-style cookies on the market. You know what we're talking about — the ones that are crispy yet soft, take up your whole hand and have the perfect molten center. The popularity of this cookie has catapulted Levain to a household name and even prompted its expansion to cities across the U.S., including the latest addition: Venice Beach, California.
We had a chance to sit down with the founders of Levain Bakery, Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, and ask them some of the burning questions that people have about the bakery chain, as well as what everyone should know the next time they visit their nearest location. This is what they shared.
The secret to the texture of a Levain cookie is under lock and key
Levain cookies are, as the kids would say, built different. The internet has done a spare bit of speculating on what exactly makes Levain's cookies magical, besides just their size. While some suggest it's because Levain uses a higher proportion of chips to dough, others point to the fact that it's because the Levain cookie unites both crispy and plush in a single bite. While the outside of the cookie is crisp and just baked enough to attain a textural contrast, the inside remains super light and soft. And are they really underbaked?
I guess we'll never know. The exact steps that Levain takes to get its cookies' signature texture isn't something that the founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald would give up to us. "If we shared this it wouldn't be a secret anymore!" They said. "Some things do have to remain a secret." I guess if they did tell us, the cookies just wouldn't be the same.
The cookie you make at home may not be exactly like the one from Levain
Despite the fact that there isn't a clear answer out there as to what makes Levain's cookies unique, there is no shortage of people trying to make their own copycat Levain-style cookies. The internet is filled with recipes that try to mimic the flavor and texture and even try to recreate gluten-free and mini versions of these legendary cookies. You'll also have to sort through some seemingly unconventional methods that allegedly promise you'll achieve the same results. The usual tips suggest adding egg yolk for richness or incorporating cornstarch to make extra soft cookies.
For Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. "We are flattered to inspire someone to bake at home," they said, and offered some words of advice on how folks could make their own Levain-style cookies at home. However, this may not be the exact formula that you would have wanted. Mainly, "don't be afraid to experiment, keep things simple, and use ingredients you love." And the more you experiment and try to mimic that Levain-style cookie at home, the more cookies you have to eat. Kind of a win-win, if you ask us.
The recipe for Levain's cookies is the same as day one
Okay, okay, there is one thing that Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald can reveal about the formula for making Levain cookies, and that it hasn't changed since day on. The cookie was created on the premise of "[a] desire for a satisfying treat that [they] could share."
The truth is that Weekes and McDonald started out as bakers, though the cookie empire part of the business came later. When Levain first opened, it was all about the bread — hence why the name is a nod to leavened bread in French. But, as Weekes and McDonald started training for a triathlon, they needed a cookie that could fuel exhausting training. The sample batch that the bakery put out was a favorite, and eventually it became the thing that Levain would become known for. Now, when you bite into one of Levain's cookies, you can taste almost 20 years of history. And you get to enjoy a darn good cookie, too.
Each of Levain's cookies is weighed by hand
If you pick up a Levain cookie, you will notice how weighty and large it is, especially compared to a store-bought chocolate chip cookie or even one you'd find at competitors like Crumbl. That's because Levain's cookies are massive. Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald share that every cookie weighs 6 ounces, and each cookie is still made and weighed by hand to ensure that it meets those specs. It's a far cry from the handy, 2-tablespoon cookie scoop that most people use to scoop homemade cookies.
The answer to the question why Levain cookies are so large isn't entirely clear – at least it hasn't been made clear during our interview with Weekes and McDonald. Some people have even complained about the size of these cookies, seeing as you have to have an appetite as large as the cookie itself to finish it. But, if Levain's cookies are designed to bring people together, this is certainly one way to do it. Do you really want to share your cookie though? That's another question entirely.
Everything in Levain's bakeries is made fresh every day
The one thing that you shouldn't expect when you walk into Levain is day-old or stale baked goods. As Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald point out, everything at Levain is freshly baked that day. This includes the bread, cookies, and pastries.
While Levain might be best-known for its cookies, the other baked goods are also worthy of note. The offer may vary based on location, but expect to see a menu spanning the likes of banana chocolate chip bread, whole grain loaves, scones, ciabatta, baguettes, sticky buns, and various sweet brioche bakes. There's something for everyone, especially when you consider that Levain's expert baristas are manning the espresso machines and churning out delicious beverages for you to sip on while you enjoy all these baked goods. You can rest assured that whatever you order, you'll be leaving with something as fresh and decadent as you imagined it.
Consistency and quality is a big part of the brand's image
Levain's success has spawned its expansion, which includes nine total New York locations and nine outposts across the country, including Boston, Chicago, Philly, and the latest opening in Venice Beach. With that many locations, you have to wonder if Levain compromises on quality at any point. That, of course, is a definite no.
"We find that our customers love to know that they can come in and get what they expect, their favorite delicious bread, pastry or cookie," say Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald. They share that all of their cookies are made the exact same way. "Consistency is something we are always focused on maintaining," they told us. So that means that a chocolate chip walnut cookie that you get from the Upper East Side spot will taste the same as the ones you can enjoy sitting on the boardwalk in Venice Beach. And, if you don't live anywhere near a Levain location, you can always order them for nationwide shipping. The bakery also has cookie subscriptions that allow you to ship a box of your favorites to your doorstep every month.
Levain caters events big and small
Boring party favors are out and Levain's cookies are in. And, it turns out that you can order Levain cookies for your next special event. "We always try to accommodate any requests, in general no order is too small or too big," Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald say. They share that they have a dedicated catering team for various events, whether it's a shower, wedding, or corporate event. The duo explain that Levain can also make custom packaging for your cookies and even deliver a bakery cart adorned with an array of cookie favorites.
Currently, Levain offers catering for select locations in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, and Bethesda areas and will deliver within a 20-mile radius of those locations. It also requires at least a two-day notice for all catering orders, and up to three days if your order involves bread — as we all know, proofing can't be expedited.
The research and development process for new cookies takes a long time
The Levain cookie menu features an array of staples and rotating flavors. The clear fan favorite is the Chocolate Chip Walnut, though other folks have flocked to the Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip and the decadent Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip. Depending on your location and the time of the year you look at the menu, you may find some seasonal offerings worth exploring. At the time of writing, the bakery offers a Lemon Cookie that's studded with copious amounts of lemon chips and a Black & White Chocolate Chip, which takes a New York favorite to a new level.
The process of getting a cookie into the case is not a short one. "We are always thinking about things we like to eat and trying our new ideas, but we would never bring anything to the bakeries that we don't 100% love and want to share," explained Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald. "It can take a very long time to develop a product we think is good enough."
You can find vegan and gluten-free options on its menu
Levain built its brand on classic, approachable treats that spark joy. However, it also focuses on expanding the reach to folks with dietary requirements, including those who are gluten-free and/or vegan. At the time of writing, the bakery carries a gluten-free and vegan version of the beloved chocolate walnut cookie. According to the bakery, it's made with cashew-based butter and semi-sweet vegan chips. While Levain admits that it's more crumbly than the classic cookie, it's still a plant-based offering for folks looking to get their cookie fix.
With the rising number of plant-based and gluten-free eaters, we wouldn't be surprised if Levain starts to experiment more with flavors and perhaps expands the lineup to include a nut-free and plant-based option, as well as more gluten-free cookies. After all, the crew is always experimenting, and cookie lovers can rest assured that there will always be something on the menu that satisfies their craving for something sweet.