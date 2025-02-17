The Single Ingredient That Makes Chocolate Chip Cookies Extra Soft

Warm, gooey, and oh-so soft — the best chocolate chips come with a few key characteristics. Yet while bakers have ample options for making delicious chocolate chip cookies, recipes for the softest ones tend to include one pivotal ingredient. That ingredient is cornstarch, which may not sound consequential but actually makes a huge difference in a cookie's texture.

Advertisement

The reason cornstarch works so well in cookies boils down to chemistry. In cooking, the starch typically works as a thickening agent, but in baking, it's all about softening. That's because the starchy powder works in tandem with a flour's protein, softening said protein so as to obtain a lighter texture of your finished baked good; cornstarch lacks gluten, so it essentially helps doughs develop a short, crumbly texture. Consequently, cookies made with cornstarch end up tasting all the more tender and come with a lighter, airier consistency than those made without it. After all, cornstarch works wonders in fluffy buttermilk biscuits for the same reason.

In case that's not enough to convince you to give cornstarch a try, consider the ease of incorporating the ingredient into your next batch of homemade cookies. As is the case with many of baking's essential ingredients — we're looking at you, baking powder and baking soda — you don't need a ton of cornstarch to achieve the desired effect. Hold the baking cups and grab your teaspoons instead.

Advertisement