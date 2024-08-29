The Key Ingredient You Need For Fluffy Southern Biscuits

There's a key ingredient that can help you bake up the softest and fluffiest Southern biscuits, and it's probably already in your pantry: Cornstarch. Jessica Morone, a Tasting Table recipe developer, wants us to know that cornstarch is the not-so-secret ingredient in her fluffy Southern biscuits recipe. As Morone explained, "I find that it really makes a difference in how tender and soft [the biscuits] are."

Morone also mentioned that it's not typical for Southern biscuit recipes to include cornstarch. She adds 3 tablespoons of cornstarch to 2 cups of flour to make her biscuits. Now what exactly does cornstarch do when added to biscuit dough? Why does it make Southern biscuits fluffier, softer, and more tender?

Let's go down to cornstarch's molecular level and properties first. Cornstarch has low protein content, is gluten-free, and prevents bread from becoming tough, thanks to its gluten-formation-inhibiting properties. Mixing cornstarch with all-purpose flour is an easy way to make cake flour in a pinch. When you use cake flour instead of all-purpose flour, your baked goodies come out softer and more tender, thanks to the cornstarch inclusion. For this reason, you always want to choose cake flour over all-purpose to bake more tender cakes – and biscuits.