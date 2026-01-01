20 Dessert And Treat Chains, Ranked Worst To Best
There are so many different iconic spots to grab dessert around the U.S. But not every dessert has to be a destination — sometimes, you just want something sugary and reliably delicious. That's when you may want to visit your favorite dessert and treat chains. There are quite a lot of them in the U.S., with some chains focusing just on one kind of treat, like cookies or frozen yogurt, and others offering a wider, more diverse range of desserts.
We've taken a look at these different chains, using our own personal experiences and online reviews to rank them. By taking flavor, consistency, value, and variety into account, we hope to provide a deeper dive into the desserts category, guiding you toward the best dessert chains. While you may not agree with every single point, this list may just help you figure out where you want to grab your next treat.
20. Dunkin'
Once upon a time, Dunkin' was Dunkin' Donuts. These days, the chain is mostly focused on coffee, offering a range of different flavors and add-ins. But we're not here to talk about Dunkin's coffee (which can actually be very good) or even their savory menu items. Instead, we're evaluating the chain's donuts, which customers often complain about, claiming that they're stale. Some even say that grocery store donuts are better than the ones offered at the popular chain. Oftentimes, they're just not worth what you're going to pay for them.
Do we still go to Dunkin'? Sure. But if we're being honest, we usually avoid the donuts — or end up regretting our order if we don't. If you're specifically looking for a place to get a delicious dessert, Dunkin' probably shouldn't be your first stop.
19. Crumbl Cookies
Although Crumbl Cookies has a loyal following, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the chain has landed in the bottom portion of this ranking. Despite the fact that Crumbl is known for its creative flavors that rotate on a regular basis, offering customers a wide variety of interesting flavors, there are many reviewers that complain about the cookie quality at this chain, claiming that the quality of the cookies isn't very consistent or that the cookies are sometimes underbaked.
But these cookies are also so unhealthy that they don't feel like a very accessible treat. Sure, most of the time, you're not going to order a dessert for your health, but at calorie counts often over 1,000 calories for a single cookie, this isn't a chain you can indulge in very often if you want to feel your best.
18. Sprinkles Cupcakes
These days, it seems like more and more dessert spots are leaning into super niche categories. A basic bakery chain may not get much attention, but a spot that's hyper-focused on cupcakes specifically? That has some appeal. Unfortunately, though, Sprinkles Cupcakes — a dessert spot that really does lean into the whole cupcake-only schtick — is far from our favorite on this list.
Some customers on Reddit describe these cupcakes as "mid," and others complain that they're too sweet. The price point also turns some off, as the cupcakes aren't cheap. And while some have said that they've improved over time, others complain that they're still too sweet and that they can sometimes be quite dry. We just can't imagine ever choosing to go to a Sprinkles Cupcakes over a bakery that features many more options.
17. Dairy Queen
We grew up going to Dairy Queen's drive-thru on summer evenings, trying to eat our soft serve cones as fast as we possibly could before they started melting. If you, too, share these memories of Dairy Queen, then it may be a beloved spot for you simply because of the nostalgia. Admittedly, a lot of the ice cream treats are solid, too, from the chain's iconic Blizzards to the old-timey sundaes. And even if the hot, savory food isn't particularly good, a lot of reviewers agree that the ice cream is, in fact, solid.
The only problem? The prices have gotten out of control. At a local Dairy Queen, a small Blizzard came out to well over $5 — far more than most customers want to pay at a fast food joint.
16. Great American Cookies
Remember being a teenager and walking through the mall aimlessly for hours? You may not have had enough cash in your pocket to buy a brand-new outfit, but perhaps you had the funds for a dessert from Great American Cookies. Are the cookies at this popular mall joint bad? No, not at all. They taste fine, albeit a bit sweet. Some even say they bring back fond memories of their childhood.
That being said, these cookies aren't anything to get too excited about. Your local grocery store's bakery probably sells cookies that are comparable in quality. One reason this dessert spot is ranked so low, though, is the fact that it tends to cut corners with its cookie cakes, making them incredibly thin and decorating them with less-than-delicious frosting.
15. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
There was a time when frozen yogurt places were all the rage. It seems like the frozen yogurt hype has died down a little bit, but there's no reason why you shouldn't still venture to these places if you're craving something sweet and icy. Although Menchie's Frozen Yogurt can be an okay choice, we personally prefer other, more delicious frozen yogurt brands when we start craving the personalized treat.
Some reviewers say that the flavors available at Menchie's tend to be kind of strange, while others admitted that they actually thought standard ice cream tastes better than the frozen yogurt this place sells. Plus, the toppings can sometimes be stale. This definitely isn't the worst dessert chain, but it's not one we would choose over the other, better-rated options on this list.
14. Cold Stone Creamery
If you've eaten at a Cold Stone Creamery before, you've probably realized that the ice cream there is incredibly rich. That's because the shop sells super premium ice cream with a higher fat percentage than a lot of other ice cream shops. Although that extra richness can be delicious in the first few bites, getting through a whole serving of it can be a humbling — and tongue-numbing — experience.
Cold Stone's ice cream tends to be very, very sweet, which can easily overwhelm the palate. The mix-ins the store offers are nice, but some reviewers say that those ingredients are only there to cover up the not-so-delicious flavor of the ice cream. And considering how pricey ice cream from Cold Stone can be, it doesn't make it into the top half of this ranking.
13. Cinnabon
If you're looking for a dessert spot that offers a wide range of different options, Cinnabon probably isn't the best spot for you. Sure, you can get different flavors of cinnamon buns, but this store focuses on cinnamon buns specifically, with only a few afterthought desserts featured on the menu.
Admittedly, the cinnamon buns really are quite good. Although you can get a variety of topped buns, we think the standard, original flavor is the best way to go. However, some find that they're too sweet — it really just depends on your taste preferences. Others claim that it smells better than it tastes. We think that this joint is okay for a once-in-a-while treat, but its offerings are so niche that it's not a place we want to snag a dessert from very often at all.
12. Insomnia Cookies
When you're up late at night and you're craving a sweet treat, where do you go? Insomnia Cookies was created for moments just like this. The cookie chain is open late into the night, serving insomniacs and late-night tokers alike. The cookies here are smaller than they are at some other chains, which we think is generally a good thing. Since they're reasonably sized, they feel like a much more accessible treat. Sure, they can sometimes be kind of greasy, but that butteriness is part of what gives them their appeal. Plus, they're known to serve their cookies warm, which is an immediate win in our books.
At the end of the day, though, this place is just selling cookies (along with some random ice cream options and brownies), and the offerings just aren't interesting enough for it to earn its place among the best-ranking dessert options on this list. Give it a try, but don't expect cookies that are significantly better than the ones you bake yourself at home.
11. Pinkberry
Another icon of the frozen yogurt world, Pinkberry was once a beloved brand for millennials. These days, though, you see a lot fewer Pinkberrys than you used to — it seems like they're shutting down in droves, perhaps due to other dessert categories eclipsing frozen yogurt in popularity. If you can still get down with some froyo, though, then Pinkberry is a solid choice.
Reviewers say that compared to other frozen yogurt brands, Pinkberry offered more balanced, less cloyingly sweet flavors, which seems to be an anomaly in the dessert chain landscape. Particularly popular is the chain's plain tart flavor. But still others notice that the quality of the froyo these days has declined as of late. Although we love the customizable nature of Pinkberry along with its more sophisticated flavor offerings, it's still not our favorite chain in this lineup.
10. Baskin-Robbins
One thing we absolutely love about Baskin-Robbins? It seems like there's always something new to try. In fact, there are over 1,400 flavors in the chain's library — although not all of them are available at the same time. Even though this chain may specialize in ice cream, the fact that it has so, so many different flavors to choose from makes it an automatic win in our books.
Baskin-Robbins' ice cream is generally considered good, though many complain about the chain's high prices. Some even say that the quality of the ice cream there has declined in recent years. But with creative flavors like Baskin-Robbins' Brie My Guest, it's an ice cream chain that we think still deserves a visit from time to time, even if it's not our absolute fave.
9. Krispy Kreme
Of the two donut-focused chains on this list, we think that Krispy Kreme takes the cake. The chain doesn't have as many flavors as you might want from a donut shop, but the ones it does have, it tends to do well. The original glazed donut is the way to go if you want to taste the most basic selection the chain has to offer, but we're also fans of the chocolate iced donut with sprinkles and the original glazed raspberry-filled donut.
Some reviewers complain that the donuts at Krispy Kreme are simultaneously too sweet and somewhat bland, which isn't a totally unfair perspective. But others feel like they're amazing when they're super fresh. These donuts probably aren't for everyone, but if you do like sticky-sweet donuts, they're absolutely worth a try.
8. Rita's Italian Ice
Cold and refreshing, Rita's Italian Ice is deeply appealing during the summer. This chain is known for its Italian ice, of course, made with fresh fruit, which comes in unexpected flavors like cantaloupe, peach ring, and Nerds grape. The chain also sells frozen custard, also available in a wide variety of flavors, and that variety is exactly why this chain ranks so high on our list. The fact that you can combine the Italian ice and custard in one dessert makes it an even better dessert destination.
Still, though, there are plenty of reviewers who assert that other Italian ice chains are better than Rita's, which is why it's not ranked higher here. That combo of icy and creamy textures in a single dessert is still a win for us, though.
7. Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bundt cakes don't seem interesting enough to stand on their own as a chain's go-to offering, but Nothing Bundt Cakes does them well enough that this chain easily ends up in the top half of this ranking. With classic flavors like vanilla and red velvet to the more unexpected cookies and cream and white chocolate raspberry, there's something for just about every sweet tooth at this cake chain.
Reviewers describe these bundt cakes as "dangerous" and worth the price — not a common thing these days of rapidly rising food prices. "Yummy," "fire," and "superior" are other descriptors Redditors use for Nothing Bundt Cake's offerings. The only reason this chain isn't ranked higher is that there just isn't much variety offered here. If you don't like bundt cakes, you're out of luck.
6. The Cheesecake Factory
If there's one thing that this chain is known for, it's its absolutely mammoth menu, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that there are nearly countless desserts to choose from here. No matter what dessert flavors you like, you'll find a cheesecake that should hit the spot (including the eight we tried for a ranking). If not, there are plenty of other cakes and other desserts to choose from instead, so the chain definitely gets points for having a wide array of options.
Compared to other cheesecake joints, reviewers say these cheesecakes can be quite sweet, which is something to keep in mind if you prefer a less-sweet flavor profile. Some also say that prices are rising and that slices are now smaller than they used to be, but if you ask us, we still think that The Cheesecake Factory is worth it, especially if you want more of a sit-down dessert experience.
5. Andy's Frozen Custard
What's the difference between custard and ice cream? Well, custard is made with eggs, while ice cream isn't. That gives custard a body and richness that you just won't find in an average ice cream shop. That's just one of the reasons we love Andy's Frozen Custard, which serves up decadent cups of custard that are beautifully thick, rich, and creamy.
Reviewers have taken to Reddit to discuss their love for the brand, with users listing their favorite flavors the chain serves. Some claim that the prices are similar to those of other ice cream chains, but the quality is better. We like the variety that Andy's offers, even if it still fills a niche — there are quite a few flavors to choose from. Although there are better, more interesting dessert chains out there, Andy's is still one of our top selections.
4. Ben and Jerry's
You can get Ben and Jerry's at the frozen section of your local grocery store, but we still think it's worth visiting the scoop shop if you want to get a better sense of all the different flavors the chain offers. Although there aren't quite as many flavors here as there are at some ice cream shops, the flavor combos are so unique that Ben and Jerry's lands in the top four of our ranking.
From the kind of-salty Impretzively Fudged to the fruity Mango, the flavors here are consistently good. Take the ultra-creamy texture into account, and it's clear why this ice cream shop ranks so highly on our list. Reddit reviewers claim that the scoop shops' ice cream may be fresher and that they offer more variety than the pints you'll find in the grocery store.
3. Tous Les Jours
If you've ever been to Tous Les Jours, it shouldn't surprise you to see the bakery popping up so high in this ranking — this French-inspired Korean bakery is known for its wide array of delicious baked goods. This wide selection is just one of the reasons this chain is among our favorites, since it doesn't focus on just one type of sweet. From a guava danish to a decadent strawberry-topped croissant, the desserts here are next level. The milk bread is a must-try, and you can even find an array of savory items as well.
Reviewers say that the pastries offered here are unique and offer something different than most standard bakeries. Just keep in mind that sweetness levels tend to be more muted than those of traditional American bakeries.
2. Jeni's Ice Creams
Jeni's Ice Creams is our absolute favorite ice cream spot. First of all, the flavors that this chain offers are incredibly innovative and creative. From goat cheese with red cherries to bay leaf cheesecake to maple-soaked pancakes, these flavors are anything but expected. These flavors feel more sophisticated than most, and it really feels like you're getting a special experience there over just another ice cream cone.
Regardless of the flavor you choose, you know you're going to be getting decadently creamy, ultra-rich ice cream every time. The wide selection of flavors is ideal for those who like lots of options, but since basically every one of these flavors hits, it wouldn't even be a big deal if there were only three options on the menu.
1. Paris Baguette
Another Korean bakery inspired by French pastries, Paris Baguette takes the top spot on our dessert and treat chains ranking. The wide selection here may be intimidating, but honestly, most of the pastries are worth a try. The soft cream cakes are particularly decadent and perfect for everyone who's looking for a light dessert, while the fruit pastries look just as good as they taste. Don't forget the donuts or cake slices, either.
Patrons praise the reasonable prices, interesting selection, and the "Korean spin" on classically French pastries. Like Tous Les Jours, a lot of the desserts here have a milder sweetness than other dessert chain brands. If you're looking for something that feels a bit more elevated than other chains, Paris Baguette is the place to go.
Methodology
The criteria for this ranking include both flavor and texture of desserts, as well as value for money, variety, and consistency. We consulted a variety of online reviews, mostly from Reddit, but we also drew on our experiences of these brands to arrive at our final ranking. Chains with more variety, better product quality, and better value for money ranked closer to the higher end of the list.