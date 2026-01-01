20 Dessert And Treat Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

There are so many different iconic spots to grab dessert around the U.S. But not every dessert has to be a destination — sometimes, you just want something sugary and reliably delicious. That's when you may want to visit your favorite dessert and treat chains. There are quite a lot of them in the U.S., with some chains focusing just on one kind of treat, like cookies or frozen yogurt, and others offering a wider, more diverse range of desserts.

We've taken a look at these different chains, using our own personal experiences and online reviews to rank them. By taking flavor, consistency, value, and variety into account, we hope to provide a deeper dive into the desserts category, guiding you toward the best dessert chains. While you may not agree with every single point, this list may just help you figure out where you want to grab your next treat.