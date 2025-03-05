11 Dunkin' Donut Flavors That Need More Love

I grew up in New England, so it's fair to say that I'm overwhelmed by all things Dunkin'. I can't drive a minute down my little Rhode Island street without passing three Dunkin' locations, let alone advertisements boasting its coffee, breakfast sandwich, and donut specials. However, I've noticed that donuts have become less and less prominent for the brand in recent years; maybe it has something to do with the brand dropping "donut" from its name. And, when I do see the infrequent donut billboard or sign, it's always the same rotating selection of donuts plastered on it: chocolate-frosted, glazed, strawberry-frosted, or whatever seasonal drop it's offering at the time. These flavors are grossly overrepresented in its cafés, too, and makes me wonder about all of those donut flavors that have been forgotten about.

The mildly infuriating part of the whole thing is that these underrepresented flavors are not even "bad." In fact, they boast tons of positive qualities, whether in terms of flavor or texture, that make them far better options than the more popular donuts at the chain. I've curated a list of the Dunkin' donut flavors that are under-appreciated and worthy of more positive press; you'll just have to taste them yourself to decide if you agree.