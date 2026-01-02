9 Paris Baguette Pastries, Ranked Worst To Best

Doing the legwork for this piece marked my first foray into Paris Baguette, which was slightly overwhelming and not at all what I was expecting. The bakery has hundreds of locations nationwide and serves up a whole slew of hot drinks and pastries, with enough variety that anyone can find something that suits them. I was surprised to be greeted by a cafeteria tray setup and rows upon rows of self-serve pastry cases; fortunately, I went early in the morning and my location wasn't busy, otherwise I imagine it may have been quite the hassle to get through.

To mark my debut visit to the bakery, I figured I'd try an array of nine different pastries and see how they compare. I'm a home bread and dessert baker with experience working in a pastry shop, so I'm at least a little in-the-know about what makes a good pastry. I ranked my choices based on how well-executed each element of the pastry was and how cohesive the pastry was as a whole. The disparity between my bottom and top choices is pretty wide; hopefully, this piece can give you a solid idea of where to start before you head into Paris Baguette for the first time.