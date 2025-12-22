12 Hot Drinks From Paris Baguette, Ranked
Paris Baguette is a rapidly growing, French-inspired chain that actually originates from Korea. Most locations are found in South Korea, but according to Darren Tipton — the CEO of Paris Baguette North America — the company intends to operate 1,000 U.S. locations by 2030. My local Paris Baguette has actually been open for over two years already, so you might have one closer than you think. The chain's bread and butter are baked treats, cakes, sandwiches, and beverages.
I've visited a few times, and the café is always packed with patrons sipping drinks and nibbling on pastries in French-inspired chairs. I've tried random items here and there in my handful of visits, but this time I popped in with intention: I would taste my way through most of Paris Baguette's hot drink offerings and rank them from worst to best. To do so, I judged them mostly on flavor, strength, personal preference, and whether the drink succeeded in delivering its supposed flavor components. My full methodology follows at the end of the article. Join my journey as I gulp way too much caffeine and sugar and determine the top of Paris Baguette's steamy drink lineup from the bottom.
12. Caramel macchiato
The difference between a latte and a macchiato is pretty simple: A latte incorporates the milk and coffee together, whereas a macchiato is typically espresso topped with foamed milk. Paris Baguette's caramel macchiato is made with a double espresso and steamed milk, as well as a bit of vanilla syrup and caramel sauce. Seeing as this drink ranks last of the bunch, it might be unsurprising Paris Baguette's caramel macchiato faces a couple of key issues. First, it had no caramel flavor. Perhaps the flavoring was forgotten as the crew created the rest of my drinks — it's hard to say, but there were no sweet caramel notes anywhere in this beverage. However, there was a light smidge of vanilla at the end of the sip.
Second, this drink was incredibly milky; almost watery. As I slurped my way through the other drinks, coming back to this one was pretty unappetizing. The espresso is difficult to locate, so I was left with a muted, milky-flavored drink that I didn't want. Third, I decided to mix the drink together in hopes the caramel had just fallen to the bottom. This defeats the purpose of a macchiato, as it transforms into a latte. Even then, I couldn't find any caramel notes or added burst of espresso. Seeing as the drink lacked flavor, didn't really provide caramel, and tasted strangely watered down, the caramel macchiato scores last place on this list.
11. Hot tea
I thoroughly enjoy hot teas, as they're usually comforting and delicious. In particular, Paris Baguette offers a few selections from premium tea dealer Palais des Thés behind the counter — I didn't see these listed online or in-store, so you'll have to ask what's available. I selected my favorite tea of all: Earl Grey. Consider me shocked when I took my first sip and ... didn't taste much. Typically, Earl Grey is a potent drink in its aroma and flavor, as it features a black tea base with hints of citrusy bergamot. Mine tasted mainly like water, with only a hint of black tea flavor. You can tell from the color in my cup that it was quite light.
They accidentally made me two teas (which would normally be super awesome), and both were watery in taste. Because both servings fell flat and this wasn't a one-off issue, I likely wouldn't order tea from Paris Baguette again. I want my brew to be strong — If I wanted to sip water, I'd do that. If I did order tea again, however, I'd get a smaller size just so it would steep in less water. It fares slightly better than the caramel macchiato because it has the advertised taste, but it just wasn't strong enough to place any higher.
10. Espresso
Let me start by acknowledging that plain espressos are strong, and it takes specific taste buds to enjoy them. That's to say I'm not someone who drinks espresso regularly, and when I do I prefer a touch of milk. As such, I found this espresso a bit too bitter and intense. Perhaps I should have scooped out the crema (the foam on top), as this can help reduce bitterness — one of many tips for drinking espressos the Italian way. The brew mellowed out as it cooled, which made it slightly smoother. However, I doubt the average consumer would drink an espresso this way. Paris Baguette also offers an Americano (espresso with water) if that's something you'd prefer.
I skipped the Americano as I figured testing the espresso would be sufficient for an understanding of the flavor profile. If you like espresso, you could enjoy this. I'd chalk my distaste up to personal preference, but again, it was a bit too astringent for me to sip with joy. Unlike the previous lackluster and watery sippers, this one is actually a hair too potent (for my liking). But at least it tastes like something!
9. Brewed coffee
Paris Baguette uses Lavazza beans for its coffee, which ranked as one of the top contenders for popular coffee brands. This black coffee suffered similarly to the espresso in that it was a bit sharp and slightly bitter — which to be fair, is something the brand is known for. I like strong brewed coffee, but a lingering, unpleasant bitterness stuck to my tongue after every sip. Again, maybe a black coffee buff has nicer things to say about this option than I, so I'd wager this too boils down to a personal preference.
If you'd like, you can jazz this coffee up with some cream or sugar, which Paris Baguette keeps available at a receptacle near the entrance. I'd go this route if I were to order it again. There's also a hazelnut coffee made with the Lavazza beans and a touch of hazelnut flavor — I have an inkling I might have preferred this nutty version a bit more thanks to the added flavor. The standard coffee was a bit more palatable than the espresso for me, giving it an edge in the ranking. However, there are more exciting drinks on the menu.
8. Caramel latte
The caramel latte is made with shots of espresso and steamed milk, plus caramel syrup to give it dimension. It offered a subtle sweetness without being overwhelming — as opposed to the Panera caramel latte, which ranked dead last in a taste test due to its cloying nature. While Paris Baguette's iteration wasn't too sweet, it wasn't all that memorable either ... at least compared to the rest of the beverages.
If you're a caramel fan, you might feel just as underwhelmed. I yearned for more of that sweet, buttery sauce in my drink; instead, it tasted like a café latte with a hint of caramel. Since the flavoring is a syrup and not a sauce, it's not as though the caramel sank to the bottom of the cup — it just wasn't prominent enough. This latte wasn't unpleasant at all, but it didn't deliver a strong enough caramel essence for a recommendation. While it might have been the most interesting and palatable drink of anything mentioned thus far, the latte can't compete against most of the upcoming menu options.
7. Café latte
I'm quite fond of lattes. They're usually my go-to drink since I don't tend to opt for sweeteners in my daily coffee or espresso — that's why I ranked Dutch Bro's oat and regular lattes as my second and third hot drink picks from the chain. That said, the basic café latte from Paris Baguette ended up middle of the pack for the brand's hot bevvys. It's perfectly fine on its own but didn't stand out when tasted along with all the other hot drinks in the lineup.
My tip: I'd get a smaller latte next time to ramp up the espresso flavor, as this was mainly milky (to be expected in a latte) with just a touch of espresso. It's simple and gets the job done without added flavors or sweeteners, but the espresso didn't shine as much as I'd like. I enjoyed the mellowness though, and felt this was the best, most sippable beverage so far. As you might guess however, some of the other hot drinks stood out more — let's find out which.
6. Vanilla latte
The vanilla latte is quite similar to Paris Baguette's caramel and café iterations, but it's noticeably better. As you can guess, the vanilla latte was moderately more flavorsome than the regular offering. I normally don't choose vanilla lattes over regular ones, but that vanilla syrup gave the brew a deeper, nuanced flavor, with an uplift most noticeable at the end of the sip. Much like the lower-ranking flavorings, the sweetener isn't over-the-top or too sugary, which works in this beverage's favor. It's close to the regular latte, but with a bit of dimension needed to elevate the solely milk-forward flavor.
I prefer the mellowness of this creamy, mildly floral vanilla over the caramel syrup. Vanilla itself is an enhancer which doesn't detract from other flavors; the reason why it's so common in baking. It plays a similar role in beverages — this one included. The vanilla was a subtle complement to the espresso, but still noticeable enough when sipped side-by-side with the regular latte to give this version an improved position in the ranking. The vanilla latter would be a great menu pick when you want a familiar drink without an overpowering flavor.
5. Café mocha
Espresso, frothy steamed milk, and a swirl of chocolate sauce combine to create Paris Baguette's café mocha. This iteration has everything I like in a mocha, with a deeper, bittersweet-style sauce that balances the creamy milk and sharp espresso. I've had many mochas in my taste tests — like when comparing coffee between Dutch Bros and Starbucks. Dutch Bros' was mid with not enough rich chocolatiness, while Starbucks' mocha falls more in line with that mildly bitter balance I seek. I'd say Paris Baguette's version is on par enough with the latter to give the brand a run for its money — especially since you can pair the mocha with any number of Paris Baguette baked treats.
This type of mocha is best suited for those who prefer the chocolate element to act as a complement for the rest of the drink, pairing nicely with the earthy qualities of espresso while also contributing an amount of sweetness. The chocolate sauce tasted like chocolate rather than pure sugar, and I really loved that. It's certainly stronger in flavor compared to the lighter qualities of the vanilla latte, which gives the mocha a step up in the ranking.
4. Hazelnut latte
Why aren't hazelnut lattes on more menus? Vanilla and caramel are classics, but I think we should toss this nutty option into the ring too. I often see hazelnut coffee, but the milked-up latte version is harder to find. Granted, Starbucks released a hazelnut latte in 2025, but it's not available in the U.S.. The Paris Baguette hazelnut latte was milky, with the touch of espresso I've come to expect from the brand's medium-sized hot espresso drinks. However, when combined with those wonderful hazelnut notes, it winds up with a sweet and buttery nuttiness that rounds out the flavor profile. The flavors build once they hit your tongue and linger a bit after swallowing to provide a distinct taste.
This latte turned out to be a surprising lead beverage because of its memorability. It was not overpowering — the top drinks have more notable, stronger flavors that might not appeal to everyone — but instead tasted familiar and approachable. If you seek something with more dimension than vanilla, then the hazelnut latte is a must-try. I'd pick it over anything I've mentioned thus far, but I'd also incorporate it into the rotation along with the next trio of drinks when I prefer something more mellow.
3. Chai latte
As a lover of spices, I've slurped a lot of chai lattes. I usually seek deep, spiced notes, which come through in the Paris Baguette chai latte — described as "tea with spices" and steamed milk. This version had a potent spiced aroma when I sniffed it from the cup, which only added to the experience. It was sweet, as one would expect from store-bought chai, but the spice flavors still come through to elevate the brew. This version is much better, stronger, and flavorful than Dunkin's and Dutch Bros' options, which I found quite bland and way too milky.
So if you're specifically seeking a chai latte from a chain, Paris Baguette might be the place. This drink has a creamy base that's only enhanced by the spiciness. I love the warmth of the spices and the comfort the hot beverage provides, which gives it a lead over the hazelnut latte. I only wish there were a way to reduce the sugar content, as it's much sweeter than I like my chai to be. This sipper in particular has a very high sugar content which is evident in the taste; one of the highest on Paris Baguette's drink menu. The chain does not provide any information on ingredients, but Reddit speculates the chai is sourced from a concentrate or powder. Regardless, this beverage still checks the box on what I want in a drink: noticeable flavor.
2. Ghirardelli's dark hot cocoa
Hot chocolates are beloved among many age groups, and the beverage is even better during chilly months for warming your hands and soul. Paris Baguette uses Ghirardelli's Dark Hot Cocoa as its foundation, which gives the drink a deep, cocoa-y flavor that elevates it from your basic offerings. As you can see from the photo, the chocolatey foam had a rich and dark appearance, which translates into the drink itself. The concoction was somewhat thick, and each sip felt as luxurious as it tasted.
This luscious drink is ideal when you want something deep and decadent; I'd place it over a lot of popular coffee joint hot chocolates, such as Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros, or even Panera's very meh Signature Hot Chocolate. Actually, I'd go out of my way to get the hot chocolate from this establishment instead. The Paris Baguette option is like a dessert that leaves you yearning for each subsequent sip. I'd be inclined to add a couple of shots of espresso to this brew rather than order the mocha, which was made with a much lighter chocolate sauce. My toddler was also enamored with this beverage, so at the very least we'll be back to get it as an occasional treat. This drink receives second place because of its unbeatable, noteworthy chocolate taste.
1. Matcha latte
I adore the earthy, creamy flavor and aromatic notes of a matcha latte. The green tea base is usually vibrant, eye-catching, and down-to-earth, while the milk rounds out the taste. As expected, Paris Baguette's matcha latte is made with matcha and steamed milk — typical for a store-bought version. When I took a sip, it had a wonderful grassy fragrance that matched the flavor. There was a wave of sweetness, but after you take that swallow, you can taste the lingering vegetal notes of the green tea to bring it back down to earth.
While Dunkin's matcha ranked third in a hot beverage taste test, I prefer Paris Baguette's version because it's more tea-forward in its flavor. Like the hot cocoa and chai latte, the caveat here is the moderately high sugar level. When I make matcha lattes at home, I rely solely on natural sugars of the milk to uplift without added sugar or sweeteners. I typically want the tea to shine brightest, but you can't always get your way when ordering out. For a chain café that doesn't specialize in matcha, I'd say it's one of the better options as the taste of the tea can still compete against the milk and sweetness. Above all, the (milky) tea flavor comes through, and I'd love to order it again.
Methodology
I tried all the above drinks in one morning, ordering everything without any type of modifications (to sweetness, milk, espresso shots, etc.). Everything was medium-sized, save for the coffee (small) and espresso (espresso-sized). With knowledge from the test, I could easily modify future orders to better fit my personal preferences (and you can too). I critiqued the Paris Baguette hot drinks based on my taste preferences, the flavor of the beverage, its strength, and whether it delivered on its promised flavor elements.
For all drinks, I sought a dynamic and captivating flavor profile — you'll notice that the top three drinks provide a balance of everything I was looking for. Flavored beverages that succeeded in providing their specific flavor ranked higher, whereas options that seemed muted or tasteless ranked lower. Plain drinks (coffee, tea, non-flavored latte, etc.) needed to offer strength and a balanced flavor to rank high; those that were watery or overly bitter ranked low. For drinks with espresso, it was important to taste the espresso. Drinks that didn't offer a strong espresso profile ranked lower — with this in mind, I'd recommend ordering smaller sizes so there's less milk for the espresso's flavors to shine.