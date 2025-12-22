12 Hot Drinks From Paris Baguette, Ranked

Paris Baguette is a rapidly growing, French-inspired chain that actually originates from Korea. Most locations are found in South Korea, but according to Darren Tipton — the CEO of Paris Baguette North America — the company intends to operate 1,000 U.S. locations by 2030. My local Paris Baguette has actually been open for over two years already, so you might have one closer than you think. The chain's bread and butter are baked treats, cakes, sandwiches, and beverages.

I've visited a few times, and the café is always packed with patrons sipping drinks and nibbling on pastries in French-inspired chairs. I've tried random items here and there in my handful of visits, but this time I popped in with intention: I would taste my way through most of Paris Baguette's hot drink offerings and rank them from worst to best. To do so, I judged them mostly on flavor, strength, personal preference, and whether the drink succeeded in delivering its supposed flavor components. My full methodology follows at the end of the article. Join my journey as I gulp way too much caffeine and sugar and determine the top of Paris Baguette's steamy drink lineup from the bottom.