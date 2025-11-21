​​The Popular French-Style Bakery Chain Taking Over America Isn't Actually French

Despite being a massive chain, Paris Baguette strives to feel like a neighborhood bakery and café that customers return to easily and often. While the brand makes French-style pastries, it might surprise you that the massive chain is actually from South Korea.

As of November 2025, PR Newswire reports that Paris Baguette has almost 260 locations in North America, with over 4,000 locations worldwide. The chain has opened almost 70 new locations in the United States in 2025, and it has over 500 new locations in the works for the future. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Paris Baguette grew 25% in from 2021 to 2022 alone, and the South Korean bakery chain's footprint has only expanded from there. In early 2023, the brand's CEO told National Restaurant News that about 80% of Paris Baguette's offerings are pastries, cakes, and bread, and the brand has focused on prioritizing those key categories rather than continuing to expand its standard offerings.

Some locations are standalone sites, while others are housed in grocery stores like H-Mart. The chain boasts 19 locations in Los Angeles County alone — six of them located in Koreatown, within a 10 block radius of each other. Similarly, there are 12 Paris Baguette locations in Manhattan. Proximity to its sister locations doesn't appear to be a deterrent for sales or expansion in two of the country's largest cities.