Starbucks Has A New Hazelnut Latte For The Holidays, But You Can't Get It In The US

The creative minds at Starbucks are always coming up with new drinks to celebrate the season, and this year is no different. Among the company's 2025 holiday offerings is an oatmilk-based hazelnut praline mille-feuille drink offered in three different forms: a standard oatmilk latte, a blended oatmilk Frappuccino, and a blended oatmilk cream Frappuccino. Unfortunately for those of us in the U.S., these new nutty, creamy drinks are only landing in a market on the other side of the world: Asia.

If you've never heard of it, a mille-feuille is a type of custard dessert originally hailing from France. The name translates to "thousand-leaf," a reference to the crisp puff pastry that sandwiches delicate custard in this layered dessert. Mille-feuille has an alluring history, and the tricks by which it is turned into a latte are equally intriguing.

Making a flaky custard dessert into a latte is no easy task, but the rich syrups are doing most of the work. No mille-feuille would be complete, however, without pastry. To finish the drink and realize the illusion, crushed "mille-feuille topping" is sprinkled over the top. You may not get a full thousand pieces with your Frappuccino, but homage is at least being paid to the confectionary inspiration of this seasonal offering.