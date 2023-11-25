The Toffee Nut Crunch Latte You Can Only Find At Starbucks In Asia

During the holidays here in the U.S., Starbucks offers a variety of seasonal beverages including chestnut praline and gingerbread lattes, plus peppermint mochas and sugar cookie frappuccinos. They are all flavorful and popular among folks who like seasonal (and sugary) coffee to get them going in the morning, but we're not the only country that gets to enjoy the flavors of the holidays. Over in Asia, Starbucks serves a toffee nut crunch latte that we think sounds delicious.

Sure, we have toffee nut syrup at Starbucks locations in the U.S., but this seasonal beverage takes those flavors to the next level. According to Starbucks Stories & News, this drink "adds a crackling twist to the original toffee nut latte with buttery toffee nut flavors paired with hints of toasted nuts" mixed with espresso and a garnish of crunchy toffee nut topping. It's available as a hot latte, but if you like cold coffee, you can order it as an iced latte or frappuccino. And, if you're a fan of cold brew, try the toffee nut crunch cold brew. It's also available with nitro cold brew, which is poured straight from the tap.