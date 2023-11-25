The Toffee Nut Crunch Latte You Can Only Find At Starbucks In Asia
During the holidays here in the U.S., Starbucks offers a variety of seasonal beverages including chestnut praline and gingerbread lattes, plus peppermint mochas and sugar cookie frappuccinos. They are all flavorful and popular among folks who like seasonal (and sugary) coffee to get them going in the morning, but we're not the only country that gets to enjoy the flavors of the holidays. Over in Asia, Starbucks serves a toffee nut crunch latte that we think sounds delicious.
Sure, we have toffee nut syrup at Starbucks locations in the U.S., but this seasonal beverage takes those flavors to the next level. According to Starbucks Stories & News, this drink "adds a crackling twist to the original toffee nut latte with buttery toffee nut flavors paired with hints of toasted nuts" mixed with espresso and a garnish of crunchy toffee nut topping. It's available as a hot latte, but if you like cold coffee, you can order it as an iced latte or frappuccino. And, if you're a fan of cold brew, try the toffee nut crunch cold brew. It's also available with nitro cold brew, which is poured straight from the tap.
Where to find the toffee nut crunch latte in Asia
If you're looking to try this beverage, it's only available across the Asia for a limited time. Are you traveling to Asia during the holidays? We think you'll have an easy time finding a Starbucks to order a toffee nut crunch latte because the coffee giant officially has 5,000 locations across the Asia Pacific region as of February 2023. This includes cafes across places like Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and South Korea. For reference, Starbucks considers mainland China and Japan as different markets, so you'll find different holiday beverages there, like the apple joy latte in China.
The toffee nut crunch lattes and cold brews aren't the only festive drinks available at Starbucks in Asia. Other seasonal drinks include a chestnut mont blanc oat milk latte with flavors of roasted chestnuts, plus peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes like we have here in the U.S. Other unique holiday beverages across the world include a hazelnut caramel latte in Latin America and the Caribbean and a caramel waffle latte served across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.