Starbucks' 2025 Holiday Menu Doesn't Feature A Single New Drink

The changing of the seasons always brings the excitement of special new drinks at Starbucks, but the 2025 holiday menu appears to be missing the new creations that fans look forward to. Announced by Starbucks in a new press release, the 2025 holiday menu, which will be released on November 6, features plenty of returning favorites, including six seasonal holiday drinks, four of which will be released on that date, and two more that will come at an unspecified later date.

The first four to be released will be the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The peppermint mocha has long been a Starbucks holiday favorite, so no surprise there. The same goes for the Caramel Brulée Latte, which is made with both a brulée sauce and a crunchy topping. The Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai are more recent creations, but neither is actually new, with the sugar cookie first being released in 2021 and the chai debuting in 2023. Not only are none of them new, but all four were on the 2024 Starbucks holiday menu. This is probably just a sign that Starbucks has a lot of fan-favorites that people want to see back, but the lack of any new drink flavors for 2025 will probably be a little disappointing for some.