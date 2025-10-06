Starbucks' 2025 Holiday Menu Doesn't Feature A Single New Drink
The changing of the seasons always brings the excitement of special new drinks at Starbucks, but the 2025 holiday menu appears to be missing the new creations that fans look forward to. Announced by Starbucks in a new press release, the 2025 holiday menu, which will be released on November 6, features plenty of returning favorites, including six seasonal holiday drinks, four of which will be released on that date, and two more that will come at an unspecified later date.
The first four to be released will be the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The peppermint mocha has long been a Starbucks holiday favorite, so no surprise there. The same goes for the Caramel Brulée Latte, which is made with both a brulée sauce and a crunchy topping. The Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai are more recent creations, but neither is actually new, with the sugar cookie first being released in 2021 and the chai debuting in 2023. Not only are none of them new, but all four were on the 2024 Starbucks holiday menu. This is probably just a sign that Starbucks has a lot of fan-favorites that people want to see back, but the lack of any new drink flavors for 2025 will probably be a little disappointing for some.
Starbucks is bringing back 6 favorites and offering 2 new food items
The lack of a new holiday flavor might be to make room for the return of an old Starbucks seasonal drink that people were worried they'd never see again. The two drinks being released later in the season will be the Chestnut Praline Latte, which has been around since 2014, and the cult-favorite Eggnog Latte. The Chestnut Praline Latte was also offered last year, but the Eggnog Latte hasn't been on the menu since 2020. It's actually one of Starbucks' oldest holiday drinks, dating back to 1986.
There will be a few new holiday items in the bakery case at Starbucks this year. The first is a polar bear cake pop, and the second is a cinnamon pull-apart bread. They will be joined by three Starbucks holiday stalwarts, the Snowman Sugar Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. And, of course, Starbucks holiday coffees will be returning too, with the Thanksgiving Blend, Christmas Blend, Christmas Blonde Roast, and Holiday Blend all available. We may not be getting any new drink recipes to try this year, but Starbucks has so many holiday drinks already that the lineup is still pretty stacked.