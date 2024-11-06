Review: Starbucks Has Leveled Up Its 2024 Holiday Menu With Delightful Cold Drinks And Seasonal Flavors

The winter holidays are officially upon us, and you know what that means: a new festive holiday menu from the oh-so-caffeinated minds at Starbucks. In the spirit of giving, Starbucks is giving everyone the gift of seasonal iced beverages in iconic holiday cups and sweet and salty snacks starting November 7, 2024 — ensuring that no matter how busy and overwhelming this time of year may be, there's always something holiday-themed to sip and savor.

Starbucks' trio of Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers, which lean heavily into familiar winter flavors like cranberry, cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg, is the first time the brand has introduced Refresher beverages to its winter holiday menu. Starbucks is also debuting two new holiday cold foams, Gingerbread Cream and Salted Pecan Cream, for a festive twist to dollop on any Starbucks beverage. Returning beverages include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. In addition to the Refreshers, Starbucks is adding four new holiday pastries to its food menu. The Turkey Sage Danish, Dark Toffee Bundt, Penguin Cookie, and Snowman Cake Pop are new additions, while the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and the Cranberry Bliss Bar will be returning once again.

I tried the new holiday menu lineup before it was made available to the public and have all the cranberry-infused details about the new items. Read on to find out if you will fall-la-la-la-la in love with Starbucks' 2024 holiday menu.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.