The 2024 Starbucks Holiday Cup Lineup Is Finally Here

Calling all festive foodies: Starbucks' latest release was tailor-made to excite. The coffee giant just dropped its new holiday cup designs for the 2024 season, and they're as festive as they are technicolor bold. For less holiday-ready coffee fans, the new cup lineup just might have you switching up your go-to Starbucks order for a peppermint-spiced bevy.

Per a press release sent to Tasting Table, Starbucks' lineup features four new merry designs, plus a new holiday cold cup. Each option in the hot cup quartet has a conceptual name: Joyful Connection (concentric circles to symbolize social gatherings), Lyrical Landscape (evocative of holiday ribbons), Siren Chorus (an homage to the wavy hair of the company logo), and Warm Wishes (inspired by glowing holiday lights) — all of which fall under 2024's central umbrella theme of "Merrier Together." The cold cup boasts design elements like peppermints and vintage holiday ornaments. Customers can access Starbucks' 2024 holiday menu and the new cup line on November 7. This also applies to Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Seattle, New York, and Chicago.

The holiday color palette incorporates the classic Starbucks green shade with cranberry red and "fondant-inspired soft pastels," as Kristy Cameron, Starbucks Creative Director, shared in the press release. "We're really excited to lean into greens this year," said Cameron.