The 2024 Starbucks Holiday Cup Lineup Is Finally Here
Calling all festive foodies: Starbucks' latest release was tailor-made to excite. The coffee giant just dropped its new holiday cup designs for the 2024 season, and they're as festive as they are technicolor bold. For less holiday-ready coffee fans, the new cup lineup just might have you switching up your go-to Starbucks order for a peppermint-spiced bevy.
Per a press release sent to Tasting Table, Starbucks' lineup features four new merry designs, plus a new holiday cold cup. Each option in the hot cup quartet has a conceptual name: Joyful Connection (concentric circles to symbolize social gatherings), Lyrical Landscape (evocative of holiday ribbons), Siren Chorus (an homage to the wavy hair of the company logo), and Warm Wishes (inspired by glowing holiday lights) — all of which fall under 2024's central umbrella theme of "Merrier Together." The cold cup boasts design elements like peppermints and vintage holiday ornaments. Customers can access Starbucks' 2024 holiday menu and the new cup line on November 7. This also applies to Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Seattle, New York, and Chicago.
The holiday color palette incorporates the classic Starbucks green shade with cranberry red and "fondant-inspired soft pastels," as Kristy Cameron, Starbucks Creative Director, shared in the press release. "We're really excited to lean into greens this year," said Cameron.
Starbucks new holiday cups usher in the spirit of the season starting November 7
Starting November 7, fans across the country can also expect to see a new holiday collection of reusable cold cups, mugs, tumblers, and more. This year's lineup features iridescent glow-in-the-dark cups, color-changing cups, eye-catching metallic red studded and high-shine silver gemstone tumblers, as well as sleeker, more understated holiday designs. The announcement posted on the company's website on October 30 promised "Starbucks will unwrap all the details soon." But menu-leaking Instagram account @markie_devo might have beat 'em to the punch.
If the alleged leak is accurate, customers can fill that new merry cup quartet with returning classics like the Peppermint Mocha (celebrating its 22nd birthday this year) and the Chestnut Praline Latte, among others. The new holiday cold cup will likely be a popular fixture this season, as the holiday menu includes six festive cold foam flavors. According to the leaked menu post, this holiday season will also bring the arrival of another new cold drink, the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher. To snack on, treats like the sugar plum danish and cranberry bliss bar will return, as well as the all-new dark toffee bundt cake, savory turkey sage danish, snowman cake pop, and penguin frosted cookie.
For diehard holiday cup lovers, Starbucks has yet to announce when Red Cup Day will occur in 2024. But in previous years, the day has fallen somewhere between November 6-18, always on a Thursday; November 14 seems like a solid contender for this year's celebration.