10 Things Coffee Enthusiasts Should Know About Starbucks Reserve

Once Starbucks mastered the art of getting a caramel macchiato in the hands of seemingly every morning person in America, it took its craft to the next level with Starbucks Reserve — an upscale program that curates unique coffee-centered experiences and promotes an appreciation for the entire coffee process.

Hubs for the program are the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries — a concept far from the fast-food-style coffeehouses you might be used to. At each location, coffee enthusiasts are fueled with fresh varieties of brews that you can't get anywhere else. Each floor of these multilevel buildings is unique, yet they all come together to tell the story of the Reserve's dedication to sourcing, roasting, brewing, and experimenting with premium coffee.

There are also a few Starbucks Reserve Stores in the U.S., which are less immersive experiences than the roasteries but still sell the Starbucks Reserve coffee and Princi food. The Empire State Building Store in New York City, Greenwich Lane Store in New York City, and the SoDo Store in Seattle are the only Starbucks Reserve stores currently open. If you don't live by a Starbucks Reserve Roastery or Reserve Store, but you live in the U.S. or Canada, check your local Starbucks. It might be one of the select locations that sells Starbucks Reserve coffee on the shelves. Since so much detail and nuance has been put into the Starbucks Reserve program, we gathered some of the things you should know.