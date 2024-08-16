The Whiskey Brand Behind Starbucks Reserve's Barrel-Aged Coffee

If you've ever visited a Starbucks Reserve Roastery location (there are nine worldwide), then you know that you won't find many of the company's best-known beverages on the menu. There's no "venti PSL" at a Roastery — but there is a Hot Honey Affogato and Toffeenut Bianco Latte. Starbucks' Reserve Roasteries are playgrounds for the coffee giant to test and sell quality-crafted espresso and coffee bean creations, and they're home to a myriad of different inventions. At the three New York City Roasteries, Starbucks carries such complex coffee beans as Sun-Dried Brazil Fazenda Recanto with rose and lavender, and Rwanda Sholi Kundwa with chamomile and ginger. Among this spread is Starbucks Reserve Knob Creek Bourbon Barrel-Aged Guatemala coffee with chocolate and fruit notes — and there's more to this particular roast than meets the eye (or, perhaps, the taste buds).

Starbucks Reserve crafted its barrel-aged Guatemalan coffee in collaboration with whiskey giant Knob Creek. According to the Starbucks Reserve website, the batch comes from "an extraordinary lot of Guatemalan beans, tended carefully throughout the aging process in Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey barrels." Longstanding coffee tradition meets the expertise of the longstanding Kentucky distillery for, as Starbucks describes it, a coffee with "mellow sweetness, notes of chocolate, hints of stone fruit and an aura of rich oak." For maximum preservation of those nuanced, crafted flavor notes, this barrel-aged coffee should be prepared in a pour-over or French press, or even turned into a luxurious batch of cold brew.