Knob Creek's Bourbon X Rye Is A Creative Push For Blended Whiskey

The American blended whiskey category is a fascinating subsection of the greater whiskey market. Outside the U.S., blended whiskies are highly regarded and sought after, while in the states, they tend to be seen in a different, less positive light. Officially defined by the TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau), in the U.S., a blended whiskey must include at least 20% straight whiskey, and after that, whiskey of any type or any neutral grain spirit can be added to it to create a blend. Unfortunately, over the years blended whiskies have gotten some bad press for being cheaply made and uninteresting, with a "rare" label and a high price tag, while ultimately being a bottling of leftovers from the distillery room floor.

Despite this reputation, as a category, American blended whiskey has morphed into something far more nuanced; an expression of creativity and experimentation that deserves its flowers. This is why Knob Creek has jumped into the blended whiskey game with its newest expression.

Tapping into the blended whiskey category for the first time, Knob Creek has launched a limited edition Bourbon x Rye Blended Whiskey, bringing together two of its most renowned spirits: rye and bourbon. I had the opportunity to try the Bourbon x Rye at a launch event in New York City, and after sampling this spirit myself, here's my review of this latest, limited edition release.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.