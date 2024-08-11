The 6 Worst Types Of Starbucks Customers, According To A Former Barista

One evening, during a closing shift, my compatriots and I were working on cleaning and closing everything down. In the midst of our cleaning, a customer walked in and made her way to the counter. She wasn't standing there for more than a few seconds before she announced that she was a math teacher and had (apparently) figured out exactly how to order to save money. She instructed the barista taking her order to put it in exactly as she said it so as to get the best price possible because, as she reminded us again, she was a math teacher. She proceeded with her order, and although time has made the specifics of the order foggy, the way she ordered her drink led her to a savings of, at most, 50 cents. I guess a penny saved is a penny earned.

I'm all for trying to save some money at Starbucks, but it becomes problematic when customers go about it the way she did. For one thing, she was full of narcissism and disrespect, clearly feeling that she could talk down to us. And the other aspect was her menu analysis. Taking a barista's busy time to explain to them why the menu at the restaurant in which they work is somehow faulty is a waste of everyone's time. Feel free to order however you'd like, but don't send your barista back to math class to do it.