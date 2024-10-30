Starbucks' 2024 Holiday Cups Bring The Sparkling, Color-Changing Magic

November 7 may seem like an innocuous date in the grand holiday scheme of things, but Starbucks fans should keep an eye out. According to the globally famous roastery, November 7 is when the Starbucks holiday menu drops along with a brand new collection of holiday merchandise. It's never too early to start planning those stocking stuffers, and based on what we've seen so far, there are a wealth of likely crowd-pleasers on the list.

Advertisement

For the self-described (or not) "extra" people in your life, consider Starbucks' Gemstone Cold Cup and matching key chain. Adorned with blinding "gemstones," this cup will make the inside of a car light up like a disco ball in the daylight. A show-stopper for sure, it's perfect for the loud and proud Starbucks zealots in your life.

There's also the new set of Color Changing Pearl Hot Cups and its Iridescent Glow-in-the-Dark Pearl Hot Cup. Regardless of how old you are, there's something nostalgic about dishware that changes colors depending on temperature. This set of six 16-ounce cups, features different colors, which change into a new color when hot liquid is poured in. If you're not ready to commit to all six, the Iridescent Glow-in-the-Dark Pearl Hot Cup is sold on its own. Keep in mind, that Starbucks holiday merchandise (like 2023's festive Starbucks Reserve lineup) will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last.

Advertisement