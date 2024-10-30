Starbucks' 2024 Holiday Cups Bring The Sparkling, Color-Changing Magic
November 7 may seem like an innocuous date in the grand holiday scheme of things, but Starbucks fans should keep an eye out. According to the globally famous roastery, November 7 is when the Starbucks holiday menu drops along with a brand new collection of holiday merchandise. It's never too early to start planning those stocking stuffers, and based on what we've seen so far, there are a wealth of likely crowd-pleasers on the list.
For the self-described (or not) "extra" people in your life, consider Starbucks' Gemstone Cold Cup and matching key chain. Adorned with blinding "gemstones," this cup will make the inside of a car light up like a disco ball in the daylight. A show-stopper for sure, it's perfect for the loud and proud Starbucks zealots in your life.
There's also the new set of Color Changing Pearl Hot Cups and its Iridescent Glow-in-the-Dark Pearl Hot Cup. Regardless of how old you are, there's something nostalgic about dishware that changes colors depending on temperature. This set of six 16-ounce cups, features different colors, which change into a new color when hot liquid is poured in. If you're not ready to commit to all six, the Iridescent Glow-in-the-Dark Pearl Hot Cup is sold on its own. Keep in mind, that Starbucks holiday merchandise (like 2023's festive Starbucks Reserve lineup) will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last.
Where to find Starbucks holiday drinks and merch
According to the announcement, Starbucks will be running its holiday special nationwide, including at its Starbucks Reserve Roasteries. While the company is still unwrapping holiday details little by little, we've already gotten a sneak peek at the holiday cold foams you could expect to see this year.
To be fully prepared for November 7, we recommend checking out these 8 insider facts about the Starbucks holiday menu. For example, when we say the holiday magic "drops" on November 7, did you know that we literally mean overnight? Or that you should be practicing your secret Starbucks menu-ordering skills? Even though Starbucks has had its share of holiday controversy in the past, one thing is undeniable, the multinational chain of coffeehouses goes hard when it comes to getting into the merry, winter festivities.