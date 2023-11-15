How To Celebrate Starbucks Red Cup Day 2023
Starbucks devotees, it's official: The sixth annual Starbucks Red Cup Day will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, according to a Starbucks press release, and it's as vibrantly festive as ever. Signaling the beginning of java-filled holiday celebrations, Starbucks' 2023 holiday beverages bring back traditional favorites alongside some new surprises. And, as always during red cup season, customers receive a complimentary reusable limited-edition red holiday cup when ordering a qualifying handcrafted seasonal beverage.
Any sized drink order earns you the collectible cup, which features a colorful holiday design crafted with 75% recycled materials to promote sustainability in the food and beverage industry, according to the release. And, if the cup is not enough of an incentive to try the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai or the returning holiday favorite, the Peppermint Mocha, you'll surely get some holiday cheer when bringing it back for a refill.
Why? Because customers receive a 10-cent discount on their order when bringing in a reusable cup, plus 25 bonus Starbucks rewards Stars for in-store refills at participating stores. You'll rack up the bonus Stars three times per day when filling up your jazzy new cup, as long as you've made a minimum of one Star-earning transaction from Starbucks. And, with the parade of delicious holiday flavor combinations currently available, that won't be hard to do.
Which Starbucks drinks qualify for Red Cup Day?
Adding to previous years' holiday concoctions, the collection of Starbucks' 2023 fall and winter holiday beverages totals 16 feel-good warm and cold drinks featuring pumpkin, peppermint, gingerbread, and other autumnal and wintery flavors in myriad incarnations. Qualifying Red Cup Day holiday drink options include the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, and the first-ever Oleato holiday beverage from Starbucks, just to name a few.
Then there's the shivery Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which debuted in 2021, and the returning classic Caramel Brulée Latte, which features espresso roast coffee, steamed milk, and caramel brulée sauce and bits. Most of the beverages are available either hot or iced, as well as in Frappuccino form. And drinks aren't the only thing making an encore at Starbucks stores for the holidays. You can pair your red cup drinks with seasonal pastries and sweet treats such as the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.
For the full list of qualifying beverages, visit the Starbucks app or company website. The reusable red cups are only available as long as supplies last, which has been an issue in previous years when some locations have run out of the iconic collectible drink containers. According to a Starbucks press release, snagging one of the cups is possible from both Starbucks drive-thru and in-store orders, as well as through orders placed using the Starbucks app and Starbucks Delivers.