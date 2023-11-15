How To Celebrate Starbucks Red Cup Day 2023

Starbucks devotees, it's official: The sixth annual Starbucks Red Cup Day will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, according to a Starbucks press release, and it's as vibrantly festive as ever. Signaling the beginning of java-filled holiday celebrations, Starbucks' 2023 holiday beverages bring back traditional favorites alongside some new surprises. And, as always during red cup season, customers receive a complimentary reusable limited-edition red holiday cup when ordering a qualifying handcrafted seasonal beverage.

Any sized drink order earns you the collectible cup, which features a colorful holiday design crafted with 75% recycled materials to promote sustainability in the food and beverage industry, according to the release. And, if the cup is not enough of an incentive to try the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai or the returning holiday favorite, the Peppermint Mocha, you'll surely get some holiday cheer when bringing it back for a refill.

Why? Because customers receive a 10-cent discount on their order when bringing in a reusable cup, plus 25 bonus Starbucks rewards Stars for in-store refills at participating stores. You'll rack up the bonus Stars three times per day when filling up your jazzy new cup, as long as you've made a minimum of one Star-earning transaction from Starbucks. And, with the parade of delicious holiday flavor combinations currently available, that won't be hard to do.