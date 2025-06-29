7 Seasonal Starbucks Items We May Never See Again

Gingerbread is one of those quintessential holiday flavors that Starbucks leaned on for many years since its introduction to the menu in the early 2000s. Starbucks made the decision to discontinue the gingerbread latte in 2019 but interestingly enough brought the gingerbread syrup back in 2023 and 2024 for limited-edition holiday drinks like the iced gingerbread oat milk chai and the Oleato gingerbread oat milk latte. During these two years you could still get a gingerbread latte by getting a regular latte with gingerbread syrup, but it wasn't a standard part of the holiday menu like it was for nearly twenty years. And since the gingerbread oat milk chai isn't part of the standard holiday lineup, it's very up in the air as to whether or not the drink — and the syrup — will return for a following year.

It's hard to know exactly why Starbucks decided to discontinue such a well-loved classic as it never gave a specific reason for its removal from the holiday menu. It could have to do with a desire to put more emphasis on promoting other holiday flavors, like the chestnut praline latte and the caramel brulee latte. Those looking to get their gingerbread fix another way will also be disappointed to know that the popular gingerbread loaf was missing from the menu in 2024, so it remains to be seen if it will be back or if that treat is gone for good, too.