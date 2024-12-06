5 Starbucks Secret Menu Holiday Drinks Created By Tasting Table Staff

When I think of Starbucks secret menu drinks, more often than not, it's customizations brought to you by syrups and cold foam flavors. Every now and again, you'll see one with a milk substitute, but even then, said substitution is typically a plant-based milk. For my holly jolly Starbucks order, I wanted a decadent, warm, sweet, Christmas-morning-worthy-creation, so I went with vanilla sweet cream as my milk. This one is not for the faint of heart, and as a lactose-sensitive coffee drinker, I made a risky choice, but it was worth it.

Advertisement

For this cup of magic, begin with a White Chocolate Mocha and swap out half the eponymous syrup pumps for hazelnut. Request vanilla sweet cream for the milk instead of 2% and choose Blonde Espresso Roast (my favorite of Starbucks' three types of espresso). You'll end up with a drink that's perfectly nutty with a blanket of white chocolate, all wrapped in a warm vanilla coat. The Blonde Espresso Roast helps keep the bite of the coffee to a minimum, making for the most enjoyable sipping experience imaginable. I enjoyed this one warm on a chilly Florida evening (believe it or not), but you can certainly get it iced instead.

Even though I worked at Starbucks, I still get a little nervous about ordering secret menu drinks. There are just so many customizations. However, each of these changes can be made right in the Starbucks app, so there's no need to worry about that awkward conversation at the register.

Advertisement