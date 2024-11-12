La Colombe Draft Latte Flavors, Ranked

In April 2024, the Philadelphia-based coffee brand La Colombe launched a collection of ready-to-drink draft lattes. The cans contain nitrous oxide, which helps make them super creamy and easy to sip on. Aside from the convenience of having a can on hand at home, at work, or in your car, it's interesting to note that each latte contains 5 grams of dietary fiber and vitamin D3. Each drink also contains 6 grams of protein. The draft lattes are also good sources of potassium, an essential mineral that aids in fluid balance and nerve function.

While these lattes are certainly not health drinks, the addition of minerals, vitamins, protein, and fiber are definitely a great way to start the day. There are several flavors to choose, which I sampled and ranked from worst to best. Since all of the drinks have very similar ingredients, I primarily judged the overall flavor and finish for each one.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.