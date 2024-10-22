11 Tips You Need For Perfect Pumpkin Spice Lattes At Home

If the fall season had a caffeinated mascot, the pumpkin spice latte would be it. This cult-favorite drink was invented by Starbucks in 2003, and since then, it's become a quintessential autumn treat. So much so that, these days, almost every café offers its own version of the drink. Many of these iterations are delicious in their own right — but if you want to enjoy the best PSL, the key is to make it yourself at home.

Fortunately, due to the popularity of the drink, there are plenty of pumpkin spice latte recipes to choose from. Most versions call for pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice blend, sweetener, espresso, and milk, though others rely on pumpkin spice sauce or syrup for the seasonal flavor. Regardless of the method you choose, it's worth considering certain tips and tricks for making the perfect PSL. By doing so, you can savor the flavors of fall while enjoying the cozy feelings the drink often brings.

To help us collect the best techniques for making a café-worthy PSL, we chatted with coffee professionals for expert insight. Jee Choe is a coffee and tea sommelier, as well as the founder of Oh, How Civilized and Coffee at Three. Heather Perry is a barista and CEO of Klatch Coffee, a family-owned and run coffee company in Southern California. From choosing the best espresso to learning how to properly add pumpkin puree, these expert-approved tips will guarantee your PSL tastes like it was made by a professional barista.