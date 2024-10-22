11 Tips You Need For Perfect Pumpkin Spice Lattes At Home
If the fall season had a caffeinated mascot, the pumpkin spice latte would be it. This cult-favorite drink was invented by Starbucks in 2003, and since then, it's become a quintessential autumn treat. So much so that, these days, almost every café offers its own version of the drink. Many of these iterations are delicious in their own right — but if you want to enjoy the best PSL, the key is to make it yourself at home.
Fortunately, due to the popularity of the drink, there are plenty of pumpkin spice latte recipes to choose from. Most versions call for pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice blend, sweetener, espresso, and milk, though others rely on pumpkin spice sauce or syrup for the seasonal flavor. Regardless of the method you choose, it's worth considering certain tips and tricks for making the perfect PSL. By doing so, you can savor the flavors of fall while enjoying the cozy feelings the drink often brings.
To help us collect the best techniques for making a café-worthy PSL, we chatted with coffee professionals for expert insight. Jee Choe is a coffee and tea sommelier, as well as the founder of Oh, How Civilized and Coffee at Three. Heather Perry is a barista and CEO of Klatch Coffee, a family-owned and run coffee company in Southern California. From choosing the best espresso to learning how to properly add pumpkin puree, these expert-approved tips will guarantee your PSL tastes like it was made by a professional barista.
1. Blend your own pumpkin pie spice
Pumpkin pie spice is a key component of many PSL recipes, and luckily, it's easy to find in stores. This is especially true during the cooler months, when many supermarkets release their own special blends. However, if you want to make a top-notch pumpkin spice latte at home, consider making your own pumpkin pie spice blend instead. Not only will it taste fresher and better than the store-bought stuff, but it will be easier on the wallet, too.
"It's surprisingly easy to make pumpkin pie spice at home using just four common spices," says Jee Choe. She uses ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, and ground cloves, though you can incorporate other ingredients that you enjoy. For example, if you'd like a bit of a kick, add a pinch of black pepper or allspice. If you're a fan of ginger, feel free to add extra ginger to your mix. As Choe points out, "You can create your own blend by adding more or less of a spice to your liking."
2. Add vanilla extract to your pumpkin spice latte
For a quick boost of flavor, add vanilla extract to your homemade pumpkin spice latte. Its sweet and floral taste will complement the warm spices in your latte, creating a cozy and delicious drink. The ingredient can also be incorporated in different ways, depending on how you like to make the pumpkin spice lattes. For instance, if you're preparing the beverage with pumpkin puree, you'll want to thoroughly mix the vanilla extract with the puree. If you prefer to use homemade pumpkin spice syrup or sauce, you can add vanilla extract to the recipe. For store-bought pumpkin spice syrups, check the ingredients list to see if it contains vanilla. If not, you can simply stir vanilla extract into the finished drink.
Also, you don't need to use a lot of vanilla extract to reap its benefits; about ½ to 1 teaspoon per drink will do. "Vanilla extract is potent, so a little goes a long way," notes Jee Choe. "Adding too much would not only overpower the drink with a strong alcohol flavor but would also make your beverage taste one-note," she adds.
If you don't have vanilla extract or find it to be overpowering, take a tip from Heather Perry and add brown sugar to your latte instead. Though it won't taste exactly the same, brown sugar is wonderful for adding a depth of flavor to your drinks.
3. Mix in real pumpkin puree
For a PSL that tastes just like pumpkin pie, look no further than pumpkin puree. When incorporated into a latte, it will provide an amazing seasonal flavor while thickening the drink. However, don't be so quick to add a scoop of pumpkin puree and call it a day. "If you were to put the puree directly into a drink, you would most likely end up with chunks of puree that haven't been fully incorporated into the drink," says Jee Choe.
In this case, you'll need to make the PSL on the stovetop or microwave. The heat will help meld the pumpkin puree with the other ingredients, such as pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and sweetener. It's also a good idea to whisk it well, which will help get rid of any clumps and ensure a smooth and creamy drink. Finally, be sure to use canned pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie mix, which is a completely different product. The latter contains other ingredients, as it's meant to be used for baking pie. Pumpkin puree should have nothing but "pumpkin" on the ingredients list.
4. Make your own pumpkin spice sauce
Pumpkin puree isn't your only option for making a perfect PSL at home. You can also use pumpkin spice sauce, which may be more convenient if you make the drink often. Pumpkin spice sauce is made of pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spices, so it will save a lot of time when preparing a PSL from scratch. Plus, the sauce can be kept in the refrigerator for a few weeks. When you want to make a drink, simply mix your pumpkin spice sauce with espresso and add milk. This way, you won't have to stand over the stovetop and heat the PSL ingredients until everything is smooth and combined.
Pumpkin spice sauce is available ready-made in stores, but again, you'll get the best results if you make it at home. It will allow you to use real pumpkin puree, rather than the artificial flavorings frequently found in store-bought versions. As Jee Choe explains, the puree "imparts a true pumpkin pie flavor that fake chemicals can't recreate successfully."
Worth noting, pumpkin spice sauce is different from pumpkin spice syrup. Sauce is thicker and heavier than syrup, as it's typically made with a dairy product like sweetened condensed milk. Sauces are also richer than their syrup counterparts. If you prefer to make a pumpkin spice syrup, it's still a good idea to use real pumpkin puree, which will provide the best pumpkin pie-inspired flavor.
5. Add a sweetener to your pumpkin spice latte
Although it's possible to make an excellent PSL without sugar, a sweetener will help balance the pungent notes of pumpkin pie spice and bitterness of espresso. It will also help further turn the drink into a seasonal drink, which is always a plus. Fortunately, you have many options when it comes to sweeteners, and the best one depends on your preferred flavor profile. For example, white sugar and simple syrup will increase the sweetness without additional flavor. Sweeteners like brown sugar, molasses, and maple syrup will provide deep, caramelized notes that pair well with pumpkin pie spice blends. Honey is also a wonderful option, as it will provide a floral sweetness to your drink.
If you prefer less-sweet lattes or you'd like to reduce your sugar intake, know that you can always use less sugar than listed in your recipe. Heather Perry also suggests, "If you're looking for a lower-sugar option, consider a sugar-free vanilla syrup as a possible alternative." You can also add a bit more vanilla extract for extra flavor — but again, avoid using too much. Another option is to incorporate another pinch or two of ground cinnamon, which will enhance your PSL's flavor without adding sugar.
6. Use creamy milks for your homemade PSL
The beauty of making your own lattes is that you can use ingredients that accommodate your dietary needs. This is especially true for milk, as there are so many varieties to choose from. "Any kind of milk can be used to make a PSL, from dairy to plant-based, like oat milk or almond milk," says Jee Choe. However, if you want a café-worthy pumpkin spice latte, use the creamier versions of dairy or plant-based milks when possible. This includes whole milk and oat milk, according to Choe. Some plant-based milks are also available in extra creamy versions, making them excellent for lattes. Just be sure your plant-based milk is unsweetened and unflavored to avoid messing up the flavor of the drink.
If your milk of choice has a thinner consistency, you can take additional steps to create a creamy latte. One method is to simmer the milk on the stovetop, which will have a reducing and thickening effect. You can also add sweetened condensed milk made of dairy or coconut milk, depending on your dietary needs.
7. Add salt to your pumpkin spice latte
Salt might sound like a strange PSL ingredient, but it can elevate the overall flavor profile of your drink. For starters, Jee Choe tells us, "Adding a pinch of salt will enhance the sweetness found in a PSL." She adds, "The salt will also make espresso in the PSL less bitter." These benefits are particularly helpful if you only want to use a small amount of sweetener or if your variety of espresso is too bitter for your liking. What's more, you can use any type of salt in a pumpkin spice latte. Regular table salt works just fine, but a high-quality sea salt will bring a mouthwatering gourmet touch to your drink.
As with vanilla extract, it's important to use a light hand when adding salt to a PSL. In most cases, a pinch is all you need. If you're heating pumpkin puree and a sweetener on the stovetop, add the salt at the same time as the pumpkin spice blend. Otherwise, you can add a pinch of salt to the finished drink while it's still hot to ensure it fully dissolves.
8. Consider your espresso's flavor notes
If you're new to making lattes at home, you might wonder which espresso to use for the job. When it comes to the level of roast (i.e. light, medium, or dark), it's a matter of personal preference, says Heather Perry. "If you're building your own pumpkin latte at home, feel free to experiment to find something you're satisfied with," she adds. Flavor notes may be more important to consider, as certain varieties might not work well in a PSL. "A single origin espresso with tropical fruit flavor notes may taste amazing on its own or as a plain latte, but will those flavors drown out the pumpkin? It's all about finding the perfect balance between the flavors of coffee and pumpkin," Perry explains.
When making a pumpkin spice latte, an espresso with sweet, nutty, or cocoa notes will work best. If you're still unsure, consider stopping by a coffee shop that roasts and sells its own coffee beans. The barista can point out what type of beans work best for a PSL, increasing the chances of a delicious drink. Ultimately, Perry notes, "You should use a high-quality espresso whenever possible for the best experience."
If you don't have an espresso machine, you can technically use black coffee or instant coffee — but it may not taste as good. In this case, Perry explains, "Bottled espresso concentrate is a good alternative if you don't have access to an espresso machine."
9. Increase your pumpkin spice latte's caffeine content
When you make pumpkin spice lattes, you can easily control the caffeine content. All you need to do is add another shot (or two) of espresso, and you've got yourself an extra-caffeinated PSL. It's a simple tweak, but there are still some things to keep in mind if you want to make a perfect drink. "You may need to adjust your recipe and increase the amount of other ingredients as well," explains Heather Perry. That's because, she adds, "The more coffee or espresso there is in your drink, the more the coffee or espresso notes will come through."
To guarantee you can still taste the autumnal flavors, try adding more pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, sweetener, salt, or vanilla extract, depending on your recipe. A high-fat ingredient can also reduce the espresso's bitterness, as fats can offset the bitter notes. Half & half and heavy cream are popular choices, but if Bulletproof coffee is your thing, you can also add a bit of butter or coconut oil. Although it will alter the texture of your latte, these ingredients can help tame the bitterness that comes with using extra espresso.
If you want to boost the caffeine content of your PSL sans extra espresso, try adding chocolate, as recommended by Perry. "Chocolate is also a source of caffeine, and chocolate makes a good pairing with pumpkin," she tells us. You can add it in the form of syrup, cocoa powder, or flakes, which will make the drink extra delicious — and caffeinated! To avoid a too-sweet latte, use unsweetened cocoa powder or unsweetened dark chocolate flakes.
10. Froth the milk
Another trick to making the perfect PSL is to froth the milk. "Frothing the milk by adding air to it will create a delicate, creamier mouthfeel, making the drink feel more decadent," explains Jee Choe. In a café, this is typically done using the steam wand on an espresso machine. The device works by creating tiny bubbles in the milk, giving it a velvet-like texture. You can also froth any type of milk, though the amount of fat in the milk will determine the thickness of the froth.
If you don't have an espresso machine, you'll be glad to know that there are other ways to froth milk for a PSL. "To get café-quality froth, my trick is to use a French press," says Choe. "Pour heated milk into a French press, no more than halfway. Close the French press lid and pump the plunger 40 times. The milk will nearly double in volume." Alternatively, Heather Perry tells us, "You can always heat your milk in a microwave and use an inexpensive milk frother to froth up your milk."
And if you don't have a milk frother? Use a clever microwave trick for frothing milk. Pour the milk into a microwave-safe glass jar, secure the lid, then shake for at least 30 seconds. Next, remove the lid and microwave for 30 seconds.
11. Make your own whipped cream to top your PSL
Whether you prefer iced or hot pumpkin spice lattes, a dollop of whipped cream will round it all out. It's sweet, fluffy, and creamy, making it the perfect topping for the seasonal drink. However, if your goal is to create the best PSL possible, make whipped cream from scratch. "It's so easy to make your own whipped cream for a PSL using two ingredients (heavy cream and sugar) and a handheld milk frother. All it takes is less than a minute to whisk the heavy cream and sugar into a fluffy cream," says Jee Choe.
Not only will freshly made whipped cream taste better than the store-bought kind, but it can also be customized to your liking. "Instead of sugar, you can also use vanilla syrup, which will add a hint of vanilla to the whipped cream," says Choe, as an example. Another option is to make honey whipped cream, which combines heavy cream, honey, vanilla extract, and sea salt for a decadent PSL topping. If you're craving even more coffee flavor, add instant espresso powder to create coffee whipped cream. It's even possible to make a pumpkin whipped cream, if you can't get enough of the pumpkin flavor. Simply add pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice to a basic whipped cream recipe, and you've got yourself a tasty latte topping.
Instead of heavy cream, coconut cream can be used to make a dairy-free and vegan version. You can buy coconut cream on its own or use the solid white part of full-fat canned coconut milk. Note that the ingredient will whip better when it's cold, so be sure to chill it before turning it into coconut whipped cream.