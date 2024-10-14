16 Pumpkin Spice Syrups To Make Your Own PSL, Ranked

Crunchy leaves, festive smells, the promise of hoodie weather, and pumpkin spice everything make the absolute ideal autumn starter kit. If you're a PSL drinker and love the act of visiting a coffee shop for your dose of the most perfect of all fall drinks, then carry on. However, if whipping up your own pumpkin spice lattes and treats at home sounds like the perfect way to welcome the new season, I've got you covered.

As a longtime pumpkin spice fan myself, this time of year rings in a series of months filled with some of the most delicious coffee house treats. While I love a handcrafted Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, I've found that I can make better coffee at home. You may imagine that all pumpkin spice syrups are the same — but that couldn't be further from the case. While some are worth saving a little room for in your fridge, others make for a not-so-enjoyable drink. After gathering samples from as many companies as I could, I have discovered that the differences are vast and will greatly change the taste of your homemade beverages.

To help you make the best choice for your fall coffee setup, I've made an iced coffee with each one and ranked each syrup according to its taste and the quality of ingredients. In general, I looked for a syrup that has pumpkin as one of its listed ingredients without too many more additives. Most importantly, the syrup should have added a pleasant, warm, sweet taste to the drink.

