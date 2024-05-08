We Made Drinks With Jordan's Skinny Mixes Desserts Collection, A Sweet Ideal For Fans Of Sugar-Free Syrups

If there's one thing I've learned about TikTok, it's that trends come and go on that app with remarkable speed. For a little while there, all I saw come across on my For You page were different recipes to make water interesting and delicious. Often, various social media creators have talked about creating flavoring mixes using Jordan's Skinny Mixes. It was through these TikToks that I was first introduced to the brand.

Fast forward many months later, and Jordan's Skinny Mixes reached out to offer some samples for review given its release of a new desserts collection. Remembering those videos from months ago, I was intrigued and interested in trying out what the brand had to offer. What I found is that these are great options for people looking for a zero-calorie syrup, but they may not be for everyone who is looking to add flavoring to their coffees, waters, and cocktails.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.