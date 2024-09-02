Homemade Oat Milk Is Easier To Make At Home Than You Might Expect

Americans spent more than $2.9 billion on plant-based milks in 2023 (per Statistica), with oat milks among the most popular choices. If you're one of the many handing over hard-earned cash for a carton of Oatly, you'll be pleased to know that homemade oat milk is a cheaper alternative and easier to make than you might think. Making your own oat milk allows you to adjust the texture and flavor to suit your needs, and you'll know exactly what goes into it.

All you need is old-fashioned rolled oats and cold, filtered water. Avoid steel cut oats as they are harder to break down, resulting in a chalky texture, while instant oats break down too quickly, which creates a slimy oat milk. Add 1 cup of oats and 4 cups of water to a high-powered blender and blend for 30 seconds to one minute, or until smooth and creamy. Pour through a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth to remove the oat pulp, but avoid squeezing, as this will release slimy starches.

Your oat milk is ready to use or can be transferred to an airtight jar and stored for around five days in the fridge. Some separation will occur as it sits, so simply shake before using. See? Very simple.