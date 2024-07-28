10 Tips You Need When Baking With Oat Milk

When most of us think of oat milk, we imagine creamy lattes. Indeed, oat milk has had a firm grip on the U.S. market since the wildly popular Oatly brand made its American debut in 2016 and then found its way into thousands of coffee shops and grocery stores nationwide. However, many bakers have come to find that this environmentally friendly plant-based beverage is also a great ingredient to have on hand when whipping up everything from double fudge brownies to blueberry lemon Dutch babies. Bakers favor oat milk for the same reasons as baristas — it is creamy, rich, and can be used in a 1:1 ratio when substituting for cow's milk.

Having followed a mostly vegan diet since 2017, I am no stranger to oat milk. I worked with several different brands of the beverage when preparing baked goods at a bed and breakfast, and I still use it in my home kitchen. To save money and account for my occasionally ill-stocked refrigerator, I frequently blend batches of homemade oat milk, a process I'll explain later in this article. There are pros, cons, and several considerations to be mindful of when baking with oat milk. Whether it's your first time hopping on the oat milk train or you can't imagine any other alternative milk in your refrigerator, keep in mind these 10 tips for baking with oat milk the next time you fire up the oven.