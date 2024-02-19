The Oat Milk Tip To Follow When Making Vegan Baked Goods

We have a tip for you if you want to use oat milk to make vegan baked goods at home because the type of oat milk you use to bake matters. Choosing the wrong kind of oat milk can impact your baked goodie's quality, final look, texture, and mouthfeel. And here's our tip: Always choose plain-flavored and full-fat oat milk to bake and make desserts. Skip the low-fat kind. This is because full-fat oat milk mimics dairy milk better than low-fat milk. Full-fat oat milk is more viscous and thicker and has a fair amount of protein and starches; when using it to bake, you can even substitute it one-on-one for dairy milk.

When choosing the proper full-fat oat milk to bake with, also look for ones that have no flavor or are plain in flavor. This way, the oat milk does not affect the flavor of your vegan baked goods. One exception to this rule is if you're baking a chocolate goodie. Then go ahead and use chocolate oat milk. Otherwise, always use plain oat milk, which is mild and neutral in taste but creamy in texture, making it a perfect substitute for cow's milk when baking.