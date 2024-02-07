The Scientific Reason Some People Are Calling Oat Milk A Scam

Oat milk, like other dairy alternatives, first hit the market advertised as a tasty milk alternative that would go great in coffee, cereal, oatmeal, and more. Oat milk is often advertised as a health food since it's technically vegan, but recent discussions have shown that oat milk may not be as healthy as we were led to believe. Lately, oat milk has been deemed a "sugar water" because it contains high starch content, which means high glucose content and can lead to potential glucose spikes in the body. To understand oat milk's true value, we need to look at how the beverage is made.

The process for creating oat milk is to soak oats in water, blend the soaked oats, and strain the liquid out. However, during this process, a sugar known as maltose is produced from the breakdown of starch, which is exactly how oat milk is made. On the glycemic index (a tool that calculates how much a food will boost blood sugar), oat milk comes in at over 100, meaning it acts as pure glucose, and your body will treat it as such. If you have conditions such as diabetes, this potential glucose spike can be dangerous, especially given how oat milk has been marketed as healthy up until now.