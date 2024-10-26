10 Store-Bought Pumpkin Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best

Like it or not, autumn is now synonymous with pumpkin spice — and the annual launch of the pumpkin spice latte. The blend of espresso, milk, and pumpkin spice sauce — which often contains actual pumpkin – has a hold over people and shows no sign of decreasing in popularity. The success of the pumpkin spice latte opened the door for other companies to bottle their take on pumpkin spice coffee.

Between the coffee aisle and the refrigerator case, there is a surprising number of ready-to-drink pumpkin coffees. Of course, you can always combine pumpkin syrup with your favorite brand of coffee or homemade latte, but sometimes, you just want something already crafted that requires no more work than shaking and pouring. So, I gathered as many varieties of pumpkin coffee that I could find, from cold brew concentrates to prepared lattes, to see how they compare to one another.

I'm no stranger to coffee; I started toting my then-favorite instant hazelnut coffee to class in high school. Since then, I have branched out, purchased a variety of coffee brewing pots and machines, and ordered my fair share of pumpkin coffees over the years. As a professional recipe developer, I've created numerous coffee recipes, including for homemade pumpkin spice lattes, so I know what it takes to find the sweet spot where all the elements work together to create a cozy, harmonious drink. That essential balance of taste and aroma is the basis of this ranking.

