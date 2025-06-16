10 Discontinued Starbucks Cake Pops We Seriously Miss

If there's one cake pop that Starbucks fans seem to miss most, it's probably the cookie dough cake pop. Social media seems to be slightly mixed on when exactly stores across the U.S. officially discontinued this flavor of Starbucks cake pop — there were also reportedly shortages of it around the country near the time it was removed from menus for good, which we track to happening around 2021.

The cookie dough flavor was exactly what the name implies. The center of the cake pop tasted like moist, unbaked (but not raw) cookie dough, and was filled with mini chocolate chips. The icing on the outside was even sprinkled with more mini chocolate chips for a crunchy, chocolatey topping. Rather than being super cake-y like the other flavors, however, this cake pop was a little more reminiscent of cookie dough — it could even be baked into a mini cookie in the oven.

Starbucks' cookie dough cake pop was so influential, it even gained its own Change.org petition for returning the flavor to stores. Sadly, Starbucks wasn't swayed, and the beloved cookie dough version of the cake pop has never been seen since.