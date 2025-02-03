Starbucks' Worst Cake Pop Flavor Is Also Its Most Whimsical
Who doesn't love cake pops? Bright, colorful, and easy to eat on the go, these tasty little treats are the perfect companion to a hot cup of tea or coffee. It's no wonder they're so popular at Starbucks. The coffee giant sells multiple cake pop flavors at its various locations, including seasonal ones like Valentine's and Snowman-themed pops. To help you narrow down which ones to order, we tasted five Starbucks cake pop flavors and ranked them from worst to best. To our disappointment, the most whimsical option was the least impressive of the bunch.
Starbucks released a special raccoon cake pop as part of its fall menu in 2024, and we were more than excited to get our hands on it. However, that excitement quickly turned to confusion upon taking the first bite. Though its exterior design is intricate, on the inside of the raccoon cake pop, it is nothing but bland. To our surprise, it's made from a simple, and unexciting, vanilla cake mixed with buttercream.
A chocolate cake might work better, perhaps, but overall, the pop is dry and lacks the rich texture you'd expect from a seasonal treat. The chocolate coating adds a touch of indulgence, but this little guy seems to prove that you should never judge a book by its cover – even if that cover is an adorable animal face.
Starbucks' best cake pop flavor and its classic selection
In contrast, the absolute best Starbucks cake pop flavor is the cookies & cream, which is far superior in terms of taste and texture. This flavor is available year-round for good reason. Composed of chocolate cake blended with sandwich-cookie buttercream and cookie bits, the cookies & cream pop is decadent, perfectly sweet, and well-balanced. Unlike the icing on the raccoon cake pop, the white chocolate coating on the cookies & cream version is buttery and smooth without being overly sweet. It's also finished with a dusting of dark chocolate cookie crumbs, which enhances the flavor of the white chocolate further.
Starbucks' classic birthday cake pop is also a great option that's always reliable. It's a much better pairing of vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream than the raccoon pop offers, and its coating is much tastier. If you're unsure which flavor cake pop to choose next time you're craving something sweet at Starbucks, do yourself a favor and stick with the classics — no matter how enticing the seasonal options might look.