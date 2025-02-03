Starbucks' Worst Cake Pop Flavor Is Also Its Most Whimsical

Who doesn't love cake pops? Bright, colorful, and easy to eat on the go, these tasty little treats are the perfect companion to a hot cup of tea or coffee. It's no wonder they're so popular at Starbucks. The coffee giant sells multiple cake pop flavors at its various locations, including seasonal ones like Valentine's and Snowman-themed pops. To help you narrow down which ones to order, we tasted five Starbucks cake pop flavors and ranked them from worst to best. To our disappointment, the most whimsical option was the least impressive of the bunch.

Starbucks released a special raccoon cake pop as part of its fall menu in 2024, and we were more than excited to get our hands on it. However, that excitement quickly turned to confusion upon taking the first bite. Though its exterior design is intricate, on the inside of the raccoon cake pop, it is nothing but bland. To our surprise, it's made from a simple, and unexciting, vanilla cake mixed with buttercream.

A chocolate cake might work better, perhaps, but overall, the pop is dry and lacks the rich texture you'd expect from a seasonal treat. The chocolate coating adds a touch of indulgence, but this little guy seems to prove that you should never judge a book by its cover – even if that cover is an adorable animal face.

