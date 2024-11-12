The Absolute Best Starbucks Cake Pop Flavor Is A Collab Waiting To Happen

You might head to Starbucks for a caffeinated pick-me-up or creative concoction straight off the so-called Starbucks secret menu, but there's no denying the appeal of the coffee chain's selection of sweet treats. From scones to cookies to the famous iced lemon loaf, Starbucks offers a slew of pastries suitable for snacking (and getting your midday sugar fix). Among the brightest stars in the lineup are cake pops. After all, what could be better for noshing on the go than a bite-sized cake on a stick?

Advertisement

The flavors at present include chocolate, birthday cake, and a seasonal snowman, but there's one that reigns supreme — and if you ask us, it's a cookie collab waiting to happen. We are, of course, talking about the cookies and cream cake pop, which Tasting Table ranked as number one in our tried-and-tasted list of the best cake pop flavors at Starbucks. The moist, gooey sphere features rich chocolate cake and a blend of creamy buttercream and chocolatey cookie crumbles, all dipped in a white chocolate icing and topped with a dusting of cookie crumbs.

The creamy filling and chocolaty cookie bits certainly capture the taste of a genuine Oreo cookie. So you might be surprised to learn that Starbucks' cookies and cream cake pops are not made with actual Oreos but rather similar cookies. Now, we may not be branding executives, but we definitely think this is a serious missed opportunity for both companies.

Advertisement