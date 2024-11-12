The Absolute Best Starbucks Cake Pop Flavor Is A Collab Waiting To Happen
You might head to Starbucks for a caffeinated pick-me-up or creative concoction straight off the so-called Starbucks secret menu, but there's no denying the appeal of the coffee chain's selection of sweet treats. From scones to cookies to the famous iced lemon loaf, Starbucks offers a slew of pastries suitable for snacking (and getting your midday sugar fix). Among the brightest stars in the lineup are cake pops. After all, what could be better for noshing on the go than a bite-sized cake on a stick?
The flavors at present include chocolate, birthday cake, and a seasonal snowman, but there's one that reigns supreme — and if you ask us, it's a cookie collab waiting to happen. We are, of course, talking about the cookies and cream cake pop, which Tasting Table ranked as number one in our tried-and-tasted list of the best cake pop flavors at Starbucks. The moist, gooey sphere features rich chocolate cake and a blend of creamy buttercream and chocolatey cookie crumbles, all dipped in a white chocolate icing and topped with a dusting of cookie crumbs.
The creamy filling and chocolaty cookie bits certainly capture the taste of a genuine Oreo cookie. So you might be surprised to learn that Starbucks' cookies and cream cake pops are not made with actual Oreos but rather similar cookies. Now, we may not be branding executives, but we definitely think this is a serious missed opportunity for both companies.
Making the case for a Starbucks x Oreo collaboration
Considering the popularity of the delightfully decadent cake pop, as well as the fact that it pretty much tastes like an Oreo already, it would no doubt be epic if Starbucks and Oreo teamed up on a cookie-packed creation. That said, we're not surprised that plenty of the dessert's fans appear to have the same idea — even if they don't know it.
Just take it from Reddit user and purported Starbucks employee u/Live_Sympony, who posted a thread in the Starbucks subreddit confirming some customers' insistence on calling the cookies and cream treat an "Oreo" cake pop. In regards to the misnomer, they write, "I know they're the same thing ... [But you] can't really call a cookies and cream cake pop an Oreo cake pop if it doesn't have Oreos in it." Meanwhile, on TikTok, you'll find quite a few creators referring to it with the wrong name as well, including user @eatsbynat, whose video review of Starbucks' "Oreo" pop has racked up nearly 60,000 plays.
At the very least, a legit collab between Starbucks and Oreo could quell some of the confusion surrounding the treat. It would also generate plenty of buzz on social media, perhaps from some fans who had no idea they weren't made with real Oreos in the first place. Of course, nothing's stopping you from whipping up one of the many cookies and cream cake pop copycat recipes out there which do, in fact, use authentic Oreo cookies.