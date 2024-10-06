12 Discontinued Starbucks Drink Syrups We Sorely Miss

When famed coffee chain Starbucks opened its first humble abode in Seattle, Washington in 1971, we imagine the founders could never have predicted its inevitable domination of the global coffee landscape. With over 38,000 stores open worldwide as of 2024, it's safe to say that Starbucks has played no small role in shaping the modern coffee scene. As they say, great power comes with great responsibility, so it makes sense that Starbucks has led the pack in terms of innovating new coffee concoctions for customers to enjoy.

All of this creativity has resulted in countless syrups and flavorings being released by the company, even if for a short time. Some nostalgic favorites, such as Starbucks' almond syrup, are nearly forgotten after being discontinued over a decade ago. The more recent loss of other fan favorites, such as the ever-popular raspberry syrup, still feels as painful as an open wound. Unlike some of the worst limited-time Starbucks drinks, the revocation of these distinguished syrups has left us simply heartbroken.

Whether you're excited to try every new release or you have some favorites that you wish would stick around forever, we're willing to bet there's at least one discontinued Starbucks flavor you sorely miss. Keep reading to see if your long-lost love made our roundup of Starbucks syrups flavors we wish we could taste again.