Review: Starbucks' Smoked Butterscotch Coffee Is A Bold Choice That Stands Out

There comes a point in every coffee connoisseur's life when they fall victim to the unrelenting urge to put down their favorite bitter, earthy single-origin roast in favor of a sweet treat. I'm talking, of course, about flavored coffee. If your barista friend tells you they can't stomach flavored coffees, they're probably just being bougie. There's nothing like the classic aroma and rich flavor of coffee combined with the taste of your favorite dessert. Glazed donut? Blueberry cobbler? Key lime pie? I can assure you that there's a drinkable version of any treat, and it comes in the form of the world's most effective wake-up call.

At Starbucks, every season comes with congruous coffee flavors. The Pumpkin Spice Latte — Starbucks' autumnal icon — is the most famous of fall, while sweet berries signify summer, fresh florals are a sign of spring, and creamy cocoa confirms winter is around the corner. Among the selection of seasonal specialties from the chain coffee behemoth is Smoked Butterscotch, a new release in its Coffee At Home line. I tried this new brew, and I'll give my honest opinion on its flavor and value and determine whether it deserves a hard pass or if it has the power to accomplish the most arduous task known to coffee and rise through the ranks to become the foremost fall favorite.

