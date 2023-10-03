14 Pantry Ingredients You Should Add To Your Coffee

If you drink coffee daily like us, you may follow the same recipe habitually. Unfortunately, this can lead to a coffee rut, which may send us running to a high-priced coffee stop to get that tasty drink. After all, the biggest coffee shops offer some undeniably delicious and tempting treats with seasonal offerings and even secret menu options to make drinks personalized to your tastes.

Before grabbing your keys, battling rush hour traffic, and making that hurried jaunt, take a few moments to explore the eclectic mix of flavorful treasures lurking within your pantry. Opening those doors and looking alongside your canned goods and chip bags, you're going to see some pretty obvious ones, but there are also a few lesser-known pantry staples that will make your coffee feel extra special. Plus, these additions can pull you right out of that coffee rut and make your kitchen into your new favorite coffee spot. While some may seem a little out of the ordinary, try not to be afraid to try new flavors in your daily cup of joe. This is one of the few places you can easily try new things and dispose of a cup if it doesn't quite work out. The loss is minimal, but the potential gain is substantial.