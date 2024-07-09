The 9 Best Starbucks Beverage And Breakfast Sandwich Pairings

If you are a frequent Starbucks customer who orders through the app, you may have noticed that there is now a feature to pair your drink with a sandwich. This means that every time you order a beverage, you can have the app search for a warm sandwich recommendation for you, and vice versa. This feature appeared around the same time Starbucks released its $5 and $6 pairing menu, which offers a simple duo of hot or iced coffee or tea paired with a butter croissant or a breakfast sandwich.

I was interested to see which Starbucks sandwiches were the perfect match for some of my favorite drinks. For reference, I've worked at Starbucks for several years and I've tried nearly every Starbucks drink on the menu, so figuring out how to best pair the sandwiches and beverages together seemed like a fun challenge. I started with the sandwiches and then selected drinks that would complement or contrast the food's flavors. I looked for similar flavors, as well as funky, novel ways to create contrasting flavor profiles between food and drink. These pairings offer something for tea lovers, espresso and coffee fanatics like myself, and folks who like a little more of a traditional sandwich pairing. While these pairings may not be eligible for Starbucks value meal deal, they are still tasty and worth trying.