The Secret Menu Order For Starbucks' Discontinued Butterscotch Latte

If you're longing for the return of Starbucks' seasonal smoked butterscotch latte, you're not alone. Introduced in winter 2016 and briefly returning in 2020, this beloved drink hasn't been back on the Starbucks menu since. While new Starbucks drinks are always exciting (we cannot wait to try the drinks on their fall 2024 lineup), it stinks when we fall in love with a flavor that goes out of style. Where there's a will, there's a way.

Starbucks die-hards know there is a vibrant community of creative coffee lovers crafting recipes in what is known generally as the Starbucks secret menu. For the uninitiated, the secret menu isn't a menu officially affiliated with Starbucks or learned by staff, but a collection of custom drink ideas with ingredients that the store carries. A recreation of the butterscotch latte is one of those secret menu drinks.

To recreate the smoked butterscotch latte, start by ordering a regular latte. Ask for equal pumps of caramel and toffee nut syrups — we'd suggest asking the barista for the normal amount of sweetener pumps according to the size of your cup. For a grande-sized drink, two pumps of each syrup should be sufficient, adjusting according to your sweetness preference. The caramel syrup provides the buttery sweetness, while the toffee nut syrup adds a nutty, slightly roasted flavor that mimics the original butterscotch essence. Opt for a dark-roast espresso for a robust flavor or the blonde roast for a smoother, sweeter drink.