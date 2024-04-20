Review: We Tried Starbucks Spring Seasonal Ground Coffee To Mixed Results

Do you like spring? How about coffee? Sure, everybody likes at least one of those things, and most people like both. In pursuit of those combined joys, Starbucks is bringing back two beloved flavors and introducing a third offering for its seasonal line of bagged coffees.

Though its core line of ground and whole bean coffees sticks to recognizable favorites like Pike Place, Caffè Verona, Veranda, and French Roast, the Starbucks Coffee at Home line has done types of seasonal flavors and blends before, offering up instantly recognizable tastes like maple pecan, pumpkin spice, peppermint, and gingerbread. Just don't confuse them with the Starbucks Reserve Select seasonal blends, which can only be purchased at the flagship locations in major markets.

And because the PR team at Starbucks knows a writer's life is a game of ping-pong between sessions of caffeinated productivity, the company sent me samples of each flavor to try for myself. Tasting three varieties of coffee for a comprehensive review article is a self-fueling way to write. Now that I've emerged from the caffeinated fugue state that was an in-depth testing and tasting process, let's see if my notes are too jittery and jagged to read. Although my impressions were made using promotional material, the opinions I formed are objectively my own.