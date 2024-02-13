Steam Olive Oil And Milk Together For A Creamier Coffee Experience

Ever wish your morning cup of joe could be creamier without using heavy cream, creamer, or butter? Well, you're in luck. Simply steam olive oil and milk together for a delectably smooth coffee experience. Steaming olive oil and milk will result in a fluffy emulsion that's perfect for creating latte art or making coffee even frothier. (On the contrary, steamed milk alone is very airy and tends to deflate and liquefy over time.)

The theory behind this is similar to making bulletproof coffee, where you combine MCT or coconut oil and butter with coffee. Now, if you're worried that your coffee will be too oily or will taste like an Italian salad or pasta, don't be. While you will still taste the olive oil in the coffee, the taste should be subtle and welcomed, thanks to the tempering from the milk and the balancing act from the bitterness and acidity of the coffee.

When starting out, however, be sure not to drown your coffee with olive oil; otherwise, the taste will be overwhelming. A good rule of thumb is to add about 1 teaspoon of olive oil per cup of coffee. Now, does the choice of olive oil matter? The answer is yes, and we recommend a high-quality extra-virgin olive oil to steam with your milk or mix directly into your coffee. An olive oil with a milder olive flavor is best because, once again, you don't want its flavors to be too overpowering. We're making coffee, not an Italian dinner.