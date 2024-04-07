14 Limited-Time Starbucks Drinks We Never Want To See Back On The Menu

Many of Starbucks' most popular drinks are in its standard line-up. But a big part of the chain's menu comes from seasonal drink launches, designed to celebrate the arrival of a new time of year (and sometimes holidays). A majority of these are successful; most Starbucks lovers are disappointed to see their favorite drinks fall off the menu after a month or two. But Starbucks has launched so many new concoctions since its founding that it's impossible for the chain not to miss the mark every now and again.

Now, it's up for debate whether some of Starbucks' less popular menu items were true flops. There's also the fact that, while some drinks might not be for everyone, that doesn't make them bad. Even the best Starbucks Frappuccinos are hated by those without a sweet tooth, for example. But we're not talking about those borderline cases. We're talking about the limited-edition Starbucks drinks with a reputation so heinous, no one ever wants to see them back on the store's menu again.

To assemble this list of the worst-ever drinks, we considered all Starbucks' limited-edition beverages available in the U.S. Specifically, we mean barista-made drinks, not pre-made items. To ensure every limited-edition drink on this article was truly the worst of its kind, drinks were chosen based on negative customer reviews, negative barista reviews, menu descriptions, and personal experience. Get ready — we're about to dive into Starbucks' most disappointing depths.