The Sweetener You'll Find In Starbucks' Sugar-Free Syrups

If you want to have a Blonde Vanilla Latte in the morning but are also trying to reduce your sugar intake, you may ask your Starbucks barista to make it sugar-free. They'll replace the regular vanilla syrup with the sugar-free version. Don't sweat it if you like it sweet, though; despite the name, it still tastes pretty close to the original, all thanks to an artificial sweetener known as sucralose, or "Splenda."

Sucralose, one of the most popular zero-calorie sweeteners around, is around 600 times sweeter than regular sugar, so you only need a teeny bit of it to "condition" a drink to taste nice. Sugar is processed by our body into glucose and from there, it can either be turned into energy (calories) or fat. Sucralose isn't sugar, so our body doesn't really process it — it comes out of the body in the same form it came in. As such, sucralose's caloric content is basically zero.

Needless to say, sugar-free syrups like these are a blessing for Starbucks customers adhering to special diets. However, if you're keeping an eye on your blood sugar, be extra cautious when you get a drink with Starbucks' sugar-free vanilla syrup. According to the ingredient listing, it also contains maltodextrin, which is an artificial carb that's notorious for causing blood sugar spikes.