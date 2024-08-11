The Sweetener You'll Find In Starbucks' Sugar-Free Syrups
If you want to have a Blonde Vanilla Latte in the morning but are also trying to reduce your sugar intake, you may ask your Starbucks barista to make it sugar-free. They'll replace the regular vanilla syrup with the sugar-free version. Don't sweat it if you like it sweet, though; despite the name, it still tastes pretty close to the original, all thanks to an artificial sweetener known as sucralose, or "Splenda."
Sucralose, one of the most popular zero-calorie sweeteners around, is around 600 times sweeter than regular sugar, so you only need a teeny bit of it to "condition" a drink to taste nice. Sugar is processed by our body into glucose and from there, it can either be turned into energy (calories) or fat. Sucralose isn't sugar, so our body doesn't really process it — it comes out of the body in the same form it came in. As such, sucralose's caloric content is basically zero.
Needless to say, sugar-free syrups like these are a blessing for Starbucks customers adhering to special diets. However, if you're keeping an eye on your blood sugar, be extra cautious when you get a drink with Starbucks' sugar-free vanilla syrup. According to the ingredient listing, it also contains maltodextrin, which is an artificial carb that's notorious for causing blood sugar spikes.
The problem with maltodextrin
Many people choose sugar-free alternatives to avoid blood sugar spikes, as these spikes can be particularly problematic for those who are following a keto diet (as it causes the body to leave ketosis) or managing diabetes. Since maltodextrin has a glycemic index (GI) that's even greater than that of white sugar, it's easy to see how Starbucks' sugar-free vanilla syrup could create problems for some customers.
So why is maltodextrin even included in the syrup? While we don't have clear information on this, it's likely linked to how products like Splenda already have maltodextrin mixed in. Splenda uses maltodextrin in its sucralose packets to give it a sugar-like texture and make it easier to use. Starbucks may simply be using this pre-mixed version of the artificial sweetener in its syrup.
Interestingly, some of Starbucks' past sugar-free syrup options, like the discontinued sugar-free cinnamon dolce syrup, didn't contain maltodextrin, per the ingredient label. Unfortunately, as of the date of publication, the only sugar-free syrup that's still available at Starbucks is vanilla. So it's sad to say that you're short on choices if you're sensitive to maltodextrin — and you might have to avoid any drink with syrup altogether. On the bright side, Starbucks has many keto-friendly drinks to keep you going on days you really need the pick-me-up!