The Forgotten Starbucks Shaken Tea Infused With Sangria Flavors

Many classic Starbucks beverages are permanent fixtures on the company's menu, but others tend to come and go. That includes their ever-evolving cold drink offerings, which include iced coffee and tea concoctions, Frappuccinos, juices, and sparkling waters, as well as a parade of colorful, juice-filled Refreshers beverages. Then there are the specialty collaborations with other drink purveyors, such as a certain shaken tea infused with sangria flavors.

That would be the non-alcoholic Teavana Shaken Berry Sangria Herbal Tea, announced by Starbucks in the summer of 2016. It seemed like a match made in beverage heaven, given that Starbucks acquired the popular Teavana brand in 2012 for $620 million, replacing existing Tazo teas in company stores. They subsequently launched a slew of Teavana brewed-to-order hot teas, including a high-visibility Teavana Oprah Chai, benefiting the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation.

When the cold, hand-shaken, Teavana sangria creation dropped in 2016, it heralded the arrival of summer warmth and peak fresh fruit availability. The Teavana Shaken Berry Sangria Herbal Tea joined other similar drinks for that season, including a Teavana Shaken Iced Mango Black Tea Lemonade, the Teavana Shaken Iced Peach Green Tea, and a separate Youthberry White Tea Granita for the late afternoon Sunset Menu. But by 2017, the drink was nowhere to be found, and the company confirmed via social media that it would not be returning. That also happened to be the year in which Starbucks announced it would be closing all 379 Teavana retail stores worldwide.