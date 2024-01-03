Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Fizzio Handcrafted Sodas?

Splashy Starbucks cold drinks come and go, the recent arrivals being a collection of 12 all-new icy Refresher beverages, including the fan-fave Pink Drink. But long before the updated Refreshers were a gleam in the eyes of SBUX drink creators, the much-touted Fizzio handcrafted sodas became the company's effervescent hopefuls. Bubbling up the 2014 summer cold-drink scene at Starbucks, the carbonated sodas were made-to-order rather than presented in cans or streamed from a fountain.

The three Fizzio flavors mimicked old-fashioned retro soda-fountain drinks, including Spiced Root Beer, Golden Ginger Ale, and Lemon Ale –– with a modern Starbucks twist, of course. Fizzios had their own dedicated carbonation machine, with baristas hand-making the drinks using real sugar cane rather than high fructose corn syrup. The concentrated flavor base came from premium ingredients rather than sugary sweet syrups, and there were no artificial flavors or ingredients. Customers could add extra fizz and customize to their heart's content. It seems there was even some slight expansion of the line, or at least a secret-menu flavor called an Orange Cream Fizzio.

What could possibly go wrong? Unfortunately, the jazzy new sodas simply disappeared. Only a few dumbfounded reporters bothered to dig up potential reasons, but by that time, Starbucks aficionados had moved on to the next and newest offerings. Here's what we know, or at least what can be surmised.